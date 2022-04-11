Miguel Cabrera is close to becoming the seventh member of the Elite Club | 123

Friederlin Castro | @fr3djcd

With the start of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, Miguel Cabrera entered the 3,000- and 500-point hit club at home. It has become a question of when you will reach the number.

With Cabrera 11 hits under 3000the veteran Detroit Tigers are very close to joining one of the most distinguished clubs in baseball history.

Cabrera has spent the past 15 years in Detroit, where he scored 2,158 out of 3,000 results. During his time with the Tigers, Cabrera collected two top players, a triple crown, four AL batting titles and seven All-Star appearances. He also won the 2003 World Championships with the Florida Marlins.

Only six players in Major League history have had at least 3,000 hits and 500 home runs. Miguel Cabrera could soon join that legendary roster. Do you know who the others are? pic.twitter.com/WwIxIkF3qi – Aurelio Moreno (@aurelio02) April 11, 2022

With the Cabrera on the cusp of history, these are the other members of baseball’s 3,000-stroke and 500 home-run club.

Hank Aaron

He hit 755 home runs and scored 3,771 hits in his 23-year career with Milwaukee and Atlanta.

willy miss

In addition to leading the league in home runs four times, Mays also led baseball in robberies four times and won the batting title in 1954. The All-Star retired 24 times in 1973 with 3,293 hits, 660 home runs and average. Functional multiplication .301

Eddie Murray

The Rookie of the Year in 1977 ended his career with 3,255 hits and 504 home runs.

Rafael Palmiero

Ranger and veteran Oriol hit 569 home runs and record 1,835 RBIs with 3,020 bats in his 20-year MLB career.

Albert Pujols

Pujols signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals in 2022 in his 22nd and final season. He currently has 3,301 career outcomes and 679 home runs.