Cristiano Ronaldo apologizes to fans after explosion

Cristiano Ronaldo “exploded” and is now being investigated 1:40

(CNN) – Incident related to a fan’s cell phone and Cristiano Ronaldo after defeat Manchester United 1-0 in Premier League On Saturday, police pushed against Everton an investigation and an apology from the Portugal international soccer star.



In a video posted on social media, the 37-year-old Portuguese striker is shown limping off the pitch at Goodison Park before bending over and swiping the phone from the hands of a young fan.

Merseyside police said they were in contact with both clubs regarding “reports of assault” after the match.

“As the players were leaving the field of play at 2:30 pm, it was reported that a boy had been assaulted by a member of the visiting team as they were leaving the field,” the statement said.

“Investigations are ongoing and officers are currently working with Everton Football Club to review security camera footage and to conduct extensive investigations with witnesses to determine whether there has been a crime.”

A Merseyside Police spokesperson told CNN Monday that an update on the incident will be released soon, once more information is gathered.

“It is never easy to manage your emotions in difficult times.”

Ronaldo apologized for his “revolution” and offered to take fans to a match at Old Trafford in a letter. Posted on Instagram Saturday.

The loss to relegated Everton dealt another strong blow to United’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season, making it seventh in the Premier League, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

“It is never easy to manage emotions in difficult times like the ones we are going through,” Ronaldo said.

“However, you always have to be respectful, patient and set an example for all the young people who love this beautiful sport.”

“I would like to apologize for my outrage and, if possible, would like to invite this fan to watch a game at Old Trafford as a display of fair play and sportsmanship.”

An Everton spokesperson told CNN that the club had been trying to contact the boy’s mother to invite her to the club’s next home game, a league match against Leicester City on April 20.

The spokesman added that the invitation was “to reassure the boy that such incidents are not the norm in football matches and hopefully will give him a positive memory of visits to Goodison Park”.

Manchester United declined to comment on the incident, citing CNN’s apology that Ronaldo posted on social media.