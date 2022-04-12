April 12, 2022

He didn't play a qualifying match for Altree and Martino was going to take him to Qatar

Cassandra Curtis April 12, 2022 2 min read
He hasn’t played a single match for the Tre in the qualifiers and can board the Qatar Airways

The Mexican national team is almost ready Gerardo Martino You’ll want to use some variation of these months in order to have a team complemented by players in a rhythm, one of which was not considered during the CONCACAF qualifiers.

According to FOX Sports reporter Ruben Rodriguez, the Argentine coach will be very attentive to the naturalization procedure. Matthews Doria The Brazilian defender who plays in Santos Lagoon.

The center back is one of the best defenders in Liga MX and he knows it Gerardo Martino, which is why I would be very interested in Doria’s naturalization. If it materializes in these weeks, the Brazilian could be in the squad against Guatemala.

Will there be more changes in the trio towards Qatar?

According to journalist Ruben Rodriguez, Gerardo Martino He had only doubt about one position, and now with the addition of the other three stakes, Tata hopes to find four more players to make up his shortlist.

