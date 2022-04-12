April 12, 2022

Bayern Munich have responded to rumors that Lewandowski is being taken for granted at Barcelona

April 12, 2022

2022-04-12

The Bayern Munich His reaction was after rumors spread on Monday about the alleged agreement he was already going to come to Robert Lewandowski plays for Barcelona of the next campaign.

Laporta’s reaction to signing a striker for Barcelona

The Germans, at the moment, do not realize that the striker does not want to renew his contract, which expires in 2023. But everything is “calm” at the Allianz Arena, according to one of the club’s legends.

“I’m not a little worried about these situations. In fact, I’m very comfortable. He emphasized that voices from outside do not put pressure on us.” Oliver KhanCEO of Bayern MunichIn statements to the newspaper Münchner Merkur.

Asked about the future LewandowskiAnd Thomas Muller s Manuel Neuerwhose contracts expire next year. Khan He explained, “As long as the talks continue, I am calm. We will not allow external pressure.”

The Bayern It has the distinction of being a different club in many ways and has shown that it does not usually enter into bids or auctions. Neither the time of signing nor the negotiations with the players in his team. In case David Alabawho has the same representative Lewandowski (Benni Zahavi), Totally flesh it out.

On the other hand, the German national team is measured this Tuesday at home against Villarreal To advance to the semi-finals of the Champions League. It must be remembered that a file Bayern It fell 1-0 in the first leg and the Spaniards will seek to give the surprise to continue making history in the competition.

