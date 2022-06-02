Mane Machado and Jose Altuve top the list of the most hated MLB in 2022

The best athletes tend to be, logically, the most underappreciated, but also the ones most likely to be rejected by their competitors’ fans. Major League Soccer players are no exception.

Dominican third baseman Mane MachadoThe second Venezuelan base man Jose Altove The American Gardener Bryce Harperthree of the world’s best players in the past 10 years, were the most hated at the major tournaments in the first two months of the 2022 season, according to social media tracking by the sports betting site. BetOnline.ag.

American gardener Mike Trout, who is almost unanimously considered the best player of his generation; jar Justin Verlanderwho as Trout is a future member of the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, Japanese bowler and home run hitter shōhei ohtaniHe is one of the most memorable athletes in history and has also put together a roster loaded with players from the Houston Astros, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Most hated MLB players (from Opening Day through May 31) player equipment negative tweets Mane Machado San Diego Padres 1572 Jose Altove Houston Astros 1323 Bryce Harper Philadelphia Phyllis 1220 Max Scherzer New York Mets 997 Carlos Correa Minnesota Twins 976 Trevor Power Los Angeles Dodgers 921 Aroldis Chapman New York Yankees 874 Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels 852 Ronald Akuna Jr. Atlanta Braves 772 Jacob Degrom New York Mets 679 Josh Donaldson New York Yankees 652 Aaron Judge New York Yankees 636 John Soto Washington citizens 620 Odubel Herrera Philadelphia Phyllis 572 Tim Anderson Chicago White Sox 548 shōhei ohtani Los Angeles Angels 498 Freddy Freeman Los Angeles Dodgers 492 Alex Bergman Houston Astros 484 Fernando Tates Jr. San Diego Padres 475 Jesse Winker Seattle Mariners 463 Mocky Pets Los Angeles Dodgers 460 Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees 422 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Toronto Blue Jays 388 Javier Baez Detroit Tiger 344 Max Muncie Los Angeles Dodgers 336 Justin Turner Los Angeles Dodgers 321 Trevor’s story Boston Red Sox 298 Kyle Tucker Houston Astros 269 Justin Verlander Houston Astros 248 Gerrit Cole New York Yankees 225 See also Determine the future of Mbappe, replace Pochettino and renew a disappointing squad

The portal analyzed thousands of tweets from opening day through May 31 to determine which major league players had the most negative posts about. Messages such as “Bryce Harper sucks”, “Bryce Harper is overgated”, “I can’t stand Bryce Harper”, “Bryce Harper is the most”, among other similar examples, were traced to the study.

The exercise was repeated for dozens of other players using popular software with direct access to data from the social network Twitter.

Machado, who played as an NL MVP candidate in his first 50 games at the San Diego Padres, has received the most negative sentiment tweets (1,572) since the start of the season. The Altuve of the Astros came in second with a score of 1,323 while Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies came in third with a score of 1,220.

Machado, Altoff and Harper were the only ones who broke thousands of angry letters from fans. The degree of discomfort or its causes have nothing to do with the outcome.

The top ten most hated list was completed by bowler Max Scherzer of the New York Mets. Puerto Rican Shortstop Carlos CorreaMinnesota Twins; Dodgers pinned pitcher Trevor Bauer; Cuban Redeemer Aroldis Chapman of the Yankees; Los Angeles Angels player Mike Trout; Venezuelan Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves player, bowler Jacob Degromfrom the Mets.

The Yankees brought in Chapman, the third baseman Josh Donaldson (No. 11), for the third base man Aaron Judge (#12), the designated hitter and OF Giancarlo Stanton (#22) The Jug Gerrit Cole (No. 30). In addition to Altuve, four other members of the repudiated 2017 Astros who were penalized for using an illegal streamer-stealing scheme en route to their first World Championship title entered the package as well: Correa, who signed with Minnesota as a free agent last season, third-man baseman Alex Bergman, And the jug of Justin Verlander and Kyle Tucker.

For the Dodgers is Power (#6), the first baseman Freddy Freeman (#17) Gardener Mocky Pets (#21), the designated hitter Max Muncie (#25) The third man base Justin Turner (No. 26).