They reveal the millions that Qatar wanted to pay to bribe Ecuador in the opening match of the World Cup

2022-11-19
Another scandal added to the 2022 World Cup list. To make a more accurate count, many cases of human rights violations, weather and the fact that the country itself is not prepared for an event of this magnitude have been revealed in recent weeks.
To add to the scale of the problem, a complaint about alleged bribery by Qatar of Ecuadorian players in the opening match was revealed.
According to Amjad Taha, an expert in strategic political affairs and the regional director of the British Center in Saudi Arabia, eight Ecuadorian players would have suffered attempts to bribe them in the amount of $ 7.4 million in exchange for winning.
This information reveals that the South Americans were offered that much money to allow themselves a 1-0 win in the second half.
It is hard to ignore this kind of post, because Qatar has in the past been involved in bribery, including FIFA itself, for its selection as the host of the World Cup.
A few hours after the start of the big event, neither the government nor the Qatar Football Association issued a ruling on the events.
Qatar faces Ecuador at 10:00 am Honduras time in what will be the start of the new World Cup.
