They reveal the millions that Qatar wanted to pay to bribe Ecuador in the opening match of the World Cup

2022-11-19

Another scandal added to the 2022 World Cup list. To make a more accurate count, many cases of human rights violations, weather and the fact that the country itself is not prepared for an event of this magnitude have been revealed in recent weeks.

To add to the scale of the problem, a complaint about alleged bribery by Qatar of Ecuadorian players in the opening match was revealed.

Bruno Fernandes talks about the “controversial” salute with Cristiano Ronaldo

According to Amjad Taha, an expert in strategic political affairs and the regional director of the British Center in Saudi Arabia, eight Ecuadorian players would have suffered attempts to bribe them in the amount of $ 7.4 million in exchange for winning.