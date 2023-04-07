Universidade Copa Sudamericana: The millionaire that ‘Yo’ stole by defeating Gimnasia in the Copa América | sports

Universitario made its debut by winning the Copa Sudamericana. Photo: LR Composition / Conmebol Sudamericana

academic The South American Cup An important victory in the group stage sports club. Al Karimat defeated the Argentine national team 1-0 with a penalty goal from Sukkar. With this victory, Merengue became the first Peruvian team to win on Argentine soil in the history of the Copa CONMEBOL Sudamericana. The team, led by Jorge Fossati, added its first three points and, at the moment, leads Group G in the championship. Plus, ‘U’ got quite a figure for getting their first foray into this competition.

After defeating Gimnasia at the Juan Carmelo Zerillo Stadium, Al-Kuraimi’s team won $100,000 for “sporting merit for every game won.” This amount is exclusive to the group stage of the international competition awarded to each team by Conmebol in this case.

Universitario achieved a historic victory in Argentina after 56 years. The last time they did it was against Racing in 1967, when they won 2-1 in the Copa Libertadores.

Relives the Universitario goal that gave them the win against Gimnasia

Next match of Universitario in Liga 1

Merengue will welcome Atlético Grau on Sunday 9 April in the Peruvian Championship looking to continue the fight for leadership. The match is scheduled to take place at 6 pm (Peruvian time) and will be held at the Monumental U Marathon Stadium.

Universitario next match in the Copa Sudamericana

After achieving an important victory over gymnasts in Argentina, the Merengue team will face Goias from Brazil at the Monumental U Marathon Stadium next Thursday, April 20 at 9:00 pm (Peruvian time).