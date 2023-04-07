April 7, 2023

Sporting Cristal vs. Fluminense: This is how we saw UnoxUno of the Blue Sky team in their first appearance in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2023 | videos | Total Sports

As if they were facing levels from some kind of video game, Sporting Crystal He had to make his debut in the group stage Libertadores Cup Against one of the invitees to fight for the title: Fluminense from Brazil. That’s right, before they beat Nacional de Asuncion (5-1) and Huracan from Argentina (1-0) in Lima, but today’s opponents demanded more. This level is not beaten, but the next level presents itself as an opportunity for revenge and redemption.

look | How Cristal performs in the Copa Libertadores: Look at the Group D table

The light Blues started right-footed and even took the lead through Joao Grimaldo, but defensive omissions and – above all – a blessed set piece ended up hurting them. German Kanu (double) and Vitor Mendes are back for the flu.

This is how we saw Onox Uno Sporting Cristal against Fluminense in CONMEBOL Libertadores. Now is the time to think about League 1 and then River Plate.

He shows that this is his year of monotheism under the three sticks. They believed every time they reached the goal and at different times, the Savior. He had no direct responsibility for the conceded targets.

Gilmar Laura

5 points

Unlike other times, he wasn’t quite sure with the ball at his feet and had some problems with his winger. He took a lot of risks with his desire to play and almost scored for Fluminense in the first half. He improved in the second half.

Ignacio da Silva

6 points

Showing once again that he’s made for the big stages. Always attentive to the mark, a good read of the game and a clean start every time it was his turn. He has been the commanding voice in the defensive part of Sporting Cristal.

See also  America dominate Chivas in Azteca and set foot in Apertura 2022 final

Gianfranco Chavez

4 points

comply. As always, they’re going aggressively into the splits (something fans love) and trying to reduce the opposition’s spaces. He knows what he’s doing when the ball is at his feet. He had only one mistake: in the second Fluminense goal, German Kano lost.

Leonardo Diaz

6 points

It was his second Copa Libertadores game and first as a starter in his fledgling career. For his young age, the player showed a lot of personality and his legs never shiver. boy to follow.

Jesus Pretell

5 points

He is Sporting Cristal’s midfield wrestler. Who puts on overalls and starts work quietly and steadily. He’s done his job of “destroying” in midfield for much of the game.

Jesus Castillo

5 points

Difficult work for the mixed midfielder, especially with the suffocating pressure of Fluminense. Likewise, he managed to create serious plays, and what’s more, he helped Grimaldo achieve the heavenly goal.

Yoshimaru Yoten

5 points

It has gone from less to more in the game. At first it went unnoticed, but he was present at his team’s goal. He got the ball back, made a wall with Sosa, and changed bands when the play called for it. He ended up playing on the side and was kicked out of the deductions.

Joao Grimaldo

7 points

He always tried to do something different and helped a lot on defense. Of course, he had a great reading of attacking space and positioned himself just inside the opponent’s box in the sky blue crosshairs. His definition at the start, in the remote post, was great. network pass.

See also  How to sell one dollar bonds for 60 thousand dollars

Leandro Sosa

4 points

Little Uruguayan nationalized Peruvian. He was more concerned with defensive action and made almost no progress on offense. He was in debt.

Brenner Marlos

4 points

He was far from the opponent’s goal. Several meters have been collected to enter the match with teammates and have the option of passing. However, his contribution to the offense was minimal, an area where he should make a difference.

Justin Alarcon

4 points

He has been very involved since he came on in the 62nd minute. He was always asking for the ball and trying to get forward, even though he couldn’t get past it.

Irvin Avila

4 points

He entered a difficult moment in the match and the score was against him. Try to help out with association plays. Fluminense was already closing in well behind him.

Washington Corozo

4 points

The Ecuadorian settled into the match. His first tackles weren’t the best, but he overcame and started to overflow. He had a bullet in the stick. Likewise, he left feeling that he could give more.

Martin Tavarra

3 points

He came on in the 85th minute. He didn’t have much to do to avoid defeat.

Alexander Hohberg

3 points

He entered the conclusion of the sermon. He ran and dunked, but didn’t have enough time to show any more.

as standard

know more

