September 22, 2023

“This is really my home.”

September 22, 2023

09-22-2023

Captain ArsenalNorwegian Martin OdegaardThe English club announced today, Friday, the signing of a new five-year contract.

“It was an easy decision for me Arsenal “I feel comfortable from day one and it’s really my home now,” the player said.

Odegaard, The 24-year-old midfielder is following in the footsteps of his teammates Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli And William Salibawhich was recently renovated.

This wave of new contracts strengthens the artistic project Mikel Arteta What his team fought for Premier League Last year – he won it Manchester city– And he returned to Champions in present.

“What we do is truly exceptional. The players see what they bring to the coach, the development of the club and the relationship we have with the fans,” he said. Odegaardinitially on loan from Real Madrid in January 2021.

“Excellent news. Martin He added: “He is a young player with great quality who allows us to be at a very high level.” Arteta.

Odegaard He scored 15 goals and distributed seven assists last season in the league Premier League.

Arsenal is ranked fourth in the standings before Sunday’s match against… Tottenhamin Derby North London is among the unbeaten teams.

