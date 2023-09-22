“This is really my home.”

09-22-2023

Captain Arsenal Norwegian Martin Odegaard The English club announced today, Friday, the signing of a new five-year contract.

“It was an easy decision for me Arsenal “I feel comfortable from day one and it’s really my home now,” the player said.

Odegaard, The 24-year-old midfielder is following in the footsteps of his teammates Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli And William Salibawhich was recently renovated.

This wave of new contracts strengthens the artistic project Mikel Arteta What his team fought for Premier League Last year – he won it Manchester city– And he returned to Champions in present.