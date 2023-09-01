Yastrzemski’s power led the Giants to victory in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Mike Yastrzemski returned and drove in two runs for the San Francisco Giants, who beat a sluggish San Diego Padres 7-2 on Thursday to take a one-game lead over Arizona in the playoffs. National League.
Starting caretaker Jacob Gunness and three relievers combined to give up seven hits. The Giants took a 7-0 lead when the Padres got their first hit, a Matthew Batten single with two outs in the fifth off former San Diego player Shawn Manea (5-5).
Yastrzemski hit an RBI single in the third as the Giants scored six runs, including five unearned runs, on a pair of errors by first baseman Matthew Batten. The Padres committed three errors, tying their worst of the season.
Topping off the fifth, Yastrzemski grounded Matt Waldron deep in left field to make it 7-0 and reach his 12-player season.
Venezuelan starter Pedro Avila (0-2) allowed six runs — one earned — plus six hits in three innings. He struck out five hits and gave up a pair of walks.
For the Giants, Venezuelan Thero Estrada scored 5-2.
For the Padres, Dominicans Juan Soto won 2-0, Manny Machado 4-0, Fernando Tatis Jr. 4-2 and Gary Sanchez 4-1. Venezuelan Jose Azúcar 1-1 scored.
