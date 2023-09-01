Dominican Republic vs Puerto Rico, live, FIBA ​​World Cup 2023, Wapa Deportes, CDN Deportes: schedule and broadcast channel where you can watch basketball today for free | sports

In the Dominican Republic, CDN Deportes can watch the match, while Wapa Deportes will do the same in Puerto Rico.

The duel between Kiskoyanos and Borikwas in the FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup will begin at 8:00 am on Friday, September 1st.

Follow the main events of the duel between the dominican republic vs. Puerto Rico Live. Quisqueyanos and Boricuas reach the second round of the FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup with a slight margin of error. Photo: LR/ FIBA ​​Configuration

Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico will face live in the second round of the 2023 FIBA ​​World Cup on Friday, September 1. After overcoming a very complex group stage, the locals and Puerto Ricans will share the same region, with only the first two places in each group advancing to the quarter-finals. Therefore, both teams will have to give everything they can to survive in the tournament. Who will get the crossing from the neighboring countries? La República Deportes brings you a free minute-by-minute online service from Araneta Coliseum in Manila, Philippines.

What time will the Dominican Republic match take place? Puerto Rico for the FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup 2023?

You can watch the Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico, to the second round of the 2023 FIBA ​​World Cup, below scales Depending on your location:

Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Miami, New York: 8:00 a.m

Venezuela, Miami, New York: 8:00 a.m Chicago, Panama, Colombia, Peru: 7:00 a.m

Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay: 9:00 a.m

Mexico (center): 6:00 am

Mexico (Pacific), Los Angeles: 5:00 a.m

Spain (mainland): 2:00 p.m

The Dominican Republic comes after adding the perfect result in the group stage of the Basketball World Cup. Image: RDB Choice

Where to watch the Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico Live for the Basketball World Cup?

Next, we list different channels And platforms That would convey the commitment between Dominicans and Puerto Ricans:

CDN Sports (Dominican Republic)

Waba Sports (Puerto Rico)

Courtside 1891

Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico Live: Continue previewing the basketball game Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico Live: Meeting Starting Soon! There is nothing left! Soon, you will be able to follow all the events of the Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico via Republic Sports. Puerto Rico schedule for the second round of the FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup 2023 These are the matches Puerto Rico will face in the second round of the tournament: ⊛ September 1: Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic (8.00 am) ⊛ September 3: Puerto Rico vs. Italy (4.00 am) Where to watch the Dominican vs. Puerto Rico for the FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup 2023? In the Dominican Republic, CDN Deportes can watch the match, while Wapa Deportes will do the same in Puerto Rico. Who leads the Dominican-Puerto Rican group? Serbia tops the group, followed by the Dominican Republic, Italy and Puerto Rico. When is the final date of the FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup 2023? Sunday 10 September It will be the date on which the new FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup 2023 champion is determined. How many teams participated in the FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup 2023? There are 32 participating teams who will play 92 matches over 16 days. See also Jorge Messi's reaction that destroys Leo's dream of returning to Barcelona and his two new offers Where will the 2023 FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup be held? The 2023 FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup was held in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia From August 25th to September 10th. Who is the current FIBA ​​World Cup champion team? La Familia is the team that was crowned champion of the FIBA ​​World Cup for the last time in 2019. It is currently the leader of Group G. What teams make up the Dominican group at the FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup? For the second round of the 2023 FIBA ​​World Cup, the Dominican Republic national team shares the group with Puerto Rico, Italy and Serbia. Photo: FIBA Puerto Rico schedule for the second round of the FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup 2023 These are the matches Puerto Rico will face in the second round of the tournament: ⊛ September 1: Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic (8.00 am) ⊛ September 3: Puerto Rico vs. Italy (4.00 am) Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico: What time do they play? The duel between Kiskoyanos and Borikwas in the FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup will begin at 8:00 am on Friday, September 1st. Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico Live Streaming: Where to watch the FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup? In the Dominican Republic, CDN Deportes can watch the match, while Wapa Deportes will do the same in Puerto Rico. Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico: Hello! Follow the highlights of the confrontation between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico in the second round of the 2023 FIBA ​​World Cup.

Puerto Rico secured its qualification after defeating China at the end of the group stage. Photo: Fbbour See also Victor Mesa celebrates his birthday in the Bahamas with the best company

Dominican Republic match schedule in the second round of the 2023 FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup

Write dates And scales Dominican matches in the second round of the World Cup: