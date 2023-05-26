Tigres and Chivas go to the locker room amid complaints

Victor AlvarezReading: two minutes.

At the end of the first part of the final, Tigres and Chivas players argued angrily

players tigers And Chivas He finished the first part of the first stage of the final Final tournament 2023played at University Stadium, between prompts when they walked into the locker room.

Practically from the start of the match, there were some “frictions” between the players, and one of them appeared on a throw-in that was attempted Javier Aquinobut Antonio Briseno I stopped him.

player Chivas It’s over on the grass, so the whistle Fernando Guerrero He paused the match for a moment and ended up showing the two elements a yellow card.

The first half of the first leg between the stampedes ended. Imago 7

After that, there were some mistakes from both teams that were pointed out by the referee and these actions generated that when the climax of the first part occurred the claims of the players appeared, and among them were those who were Louis Quinonesl tigers.

UANL cadre object Chivas In the first leg of the final of the 2023 final tournament, as he seeks to take advantage of it to head towards the eighth tournament in its history.

The Cats made it to the last state after beating in the semi-finals a planso now they are fighting for a championship under the leadership of the strategist Robert Dante Ciboldi.

Defeat the holy flock America In the semi-finals, which he is now seeking to crown in this final to repeat the history of the Clausura 2017, in which he was defeated tigers when he was under orders Matias Almeida.