Padres defeat the Nationals with a rugged Odor HR

WASHINGTON — Rogend O’Durr hit a three-run home run off Hunter Harvey with two outs in the ninth inning, giving the San Diego Padres an 8-6 win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday that ended a five-inning losing streak.
Washington trailed 5-1 going into the seventh inning of five innings.
Jake Cronworth and Juan Soto lead the way in ninth. Harvey (2-2) struck out Xander Bogaerts and Matt Carpenter, before Odor hit a fastball that made it 1-0, slamming the ball into the offending field post.
Odor also hit a double in two runs and had five RBIs, one shy of his career high. He has returned in consecutive games and has 10 strikeouts in his last 12 games while filling the void left by the injured Manny Machado.
Soto reached base five times after drawing four walks and hitting one.
Drew Carlton (1-0) quickly grabbed a third win in the eighth to get his first wins in three major league seasons with Detroit and San Diego. Josh Harder scored twice in a perfect ninth inning for his 13th save in 15 opportunities.
For the Padres, Dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. scored 4-1 with one run; Soto 1-1 with two goals. The Venezuelan Odor is 5-2 with a run scored five.
For the Nationals, Mexican Joey Meneses went 5-2 with one run scored and an RBI.
