Yankees call up Vasquez to make his Friday debut

NEW YORK — Randy Vasquez was called up to the New York Yankees to make his major league debut in Game 1 of the New York Series against the San Diego Padres on Friday night.
New York needs more pitchers as Domingo German is serving a 10-game suspension through Saturday for violating Major League Baseball’s ban on foreign items on the mound.
“He did some good things in spring training. He’s got a good arm, a good throw, and he’s been throwing really well,” Boone said of Vasquez. “He’s the next guy who has a chance now.”
Vasquez is 1-0 with a 5.14 ERA in three pre-season games for the Yankees, striking out seven times and walking four times in seven innings. He is 1-5 with a 4.85 ERA in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre minor leagues, but has a 2.14 ERA in his last four starts, striking out 22 and walking seven in 21 innings.
Luis Severino is the first baseman for Saturday’s game against the Padres after five days of rest after pitching four 2/3 innings in his season debut against Cincinnati. Severino had been sidelined since spring training with an injury.
Yankees star Gerrit Cole will start Sunday in the final game of the series against the Padres. Germain will return to the mound on Monday when the Yankees begin their visit to Seattle.
