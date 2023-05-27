America gets the minimal advantage against Tigres in the first leg of the semi-finals

EFEReading: two minutes.

Alisson Gonzalez scored the only goal of the match thanks to a long-range shot, which was combined with a mistake by the goalkeeper.

the American vultures Spanish coach Angel Vilcamba beat the champions 1-0 on Friday UANL Tigers In the first leg of the semi-finals of the tournament End of 2023 affiliate Women’s MX League And they approached the final.

Allison Gonzalez scored a goal America, who defended his district at the Azteca Stadium. The return duel, in which the team that will continue to fight for the title will be known, will be played on Monday at Estadio Universitario, home of the Kings.

The Eagles dominated the first half. In the 4th minute, Kiana Palacios sent the first warning with a shot from medium distance, which passed near the right post of the Cats goalkeeper Cecilia Santiago.

At 13, the Spaniards Andrea Pereira He kicked a free kick on goal as Santiago headed in a corner kick.

After failing, it was a goal America. at 25 minutes, Allison Gonzalez He finished off a ball from outside the area he stung before entering the goal tigersaided by a bad save from Santiago, with a 1-0 goal.

The second part is about cats. On the 62nd, Jacqueline Oval completed the change of the game on the left wing and finished on goal, where he was the goalkeeper Etzel Gonzalez He saved the shot.

Jana Gutierrez, 78, attacked again from tigers Through a shot that was about to enter the left post of Gonzalez.