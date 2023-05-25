Hobby demands apology from Carlos Salcedo after he calls Cruz Azul “Salt” and other taunts | Reinforcements 2023

Carlos Salcedo arrived in Mexico City to become Cruz Azul’s first reinforcement, but the fans do not forget their boos at the club.

The least expected boost required by Cruz Azul fans has already become a reality since then On Wednesday, Carlos Salcedo arrived in Mexico City to report Ferris wheelTake medical exams and officially become the first boost to Cruz Azul for the 2023 opening.

However, the fans do not forget, because then All the occasions the club has ridiculed the controversial centre-backincluding derogatory and qualifying comments such as “salty” To refer to Machinethe Team Cement’s followers exploded on social media, Expressing his dissatisfaction with the arrival of the former Tigres player.

It is, that Cement fans, including La Sangre Azul, demanded an apology from Carlos Salcedosince positions New brand promotion of Cruz Azul Take his words for granted Inappropriate and totally disrespectful to the clubso he hopes that the player will publicly retract his comments, Acknowledgment of the value and greatness of the institution you reach.

Some comments from fans

It’s a dream, I can’t believe it.

On the other hand, in one of the few formulations Introduced by the 29-year-old defender, He confirmed that his dream had always been to play for a team from Mexico City, so he was glad to be able to achieve it; Although he preferred to remain silent when asked about his previous statements.

“It’s a dream, I can’t believe it. I know what Cruz Azul stands for, Glad to arrive, I know what it means to be here, I always imagined myself playing for a team from the capital And now it has been fulfilled.”The center back, who pointed out He is about to sign his contract at La Noria to be a player in the sky for the next three years.

