Watch here a live broadcast of the date of 3 of the Concacaf Nations League 2022

Watch the Nicaragua vs Bahamas match, which will be played today on the third day of Group C of League B of the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. Find out about lineups, schedule, and where to watch them live in Central America.

The Nicaragua national team will face Bahamas This Friday, June 10 in Third date subordinate CONCACAF Nations League 2022-23. Despite the recent draw against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, pine trees driving group c League “B” with 4 points. So they will have to win a yes or a yes to protect their position, since they are both Baha Boys Like Trinidad and Tobago, they are direct threats by having 3 units.

Nicaragua vs Bahamas: when, when and where to watch the match

The commitment will be made between Nicaragua and the Bahamas Today Friday 10 Junein 3 o’clock (Nicaragua time) at Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau. can be seen directly Channel 6 (Nicaragua), Tigo Sports (Guatemala), ViX (Including both countries, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras and Panama).

Nicaragua vs Bahamas: How pine trees

The blue and white comes from the collection of a Draw 2-2 Against Saint Vincentes thanks to goals from Byron Bonilla and Matthias Bailey, but in that Alier Lopez played a vital role in his saves. It was undoubtedly a missed opportunity for the disciples of Marco Figua who had just won 1-0 To Trinidad and Tobago, the strongest competitor in the group behind them. “Oops, we had a bit of an act. We didn’t give 100% of what we had to give We will try to win the next match.”Bonilla confirmed.

Nicaragua vs Bahamas: How Baha Boys

after the victory 1-0 To San Vicente from a penalty Leslie St. FlorDirected by Nesli Jan They fell by the same score to the Trinidadians and cut their five matches unbeaten (four wins and one draw), they started in League C last year. Thus, with many legionaries on their team like Marcel Joseph or Quinton Curry, they want to impose themselves on The first duel in history between the two and standing as group leaders c.