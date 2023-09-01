The Czechs “raise a panic” and take third place in Italy’s second training session

aspenReading: 2 minutes.

Mexican Chico Perez He finished 3rd during the second practice of the Italian Grand Prixthough he was eventually eliminated from the session by stepping into a gravel trap and causing a red flag.

After a difficult start due to the red flag for Lance PicnicFirst time czech He reached 16 minutes of activity with a time of 1:22.350 to take third place in the intermediate compound.

Perez He dropped to fifth place, but began to gain strength by putting in a 1:22.178 on the counter and that moved him into third place behind him. Carlos Sainz And Charles Locklear.

Guadalajara turned out to be without time Fernando AlonsoAlthough the pilot Aston Martin It had a soft rubber.

Chico Perez finished third in the second practice of the Monza Grand Prix. Environmental Protection Agency

The man from Jalisco got into the pits mid-session to change tires which made him momentarily jump to first place. Perez He closed his hole with a time of 1:21.540, to stay ahead Carlos Sainz And Max Verstappen.

Sergio He returned to the track in the final 20 minutes with yellow rubber tires and full tanks, fulfilling the team’s program with his driver. On his debut with the loaded car he clocked 1:25.635, being one of the fastest cars in the race.

In the last 10 minutes of action, the Mexican caused a red flag after getting stuck at the parabolic exit Monza. czech He reached out to touch the gravel, causing him to lose control of the RB19 and the car to swerve sideways.

czech He managed to hit the wall lightly with the back of his car. As a result, the car got trapped in the trap, so it had to be removed by tow truck.

The first place in the free trials went to the Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, who finished the race with a time of 1:21.355, followed by the second place. Lando Norriswho scored 1:21.374. The difference between the first and fourth places was only 0.190 tenths Oscar Biastri Who finished fourth immediately ahead Max Verstappen.