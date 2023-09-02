A landslide by Chisholm Jr. sealed the victory for the Marlins in D.C

WASHINGTON — Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a three-run homer and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 6-1 Thursday in the opening game of a four-run series.
Jake Burger hit his 28th home run of the season and Miami is back at . 500 after losing eight games out of 10. The Marlins (67-67) go into the day three games behind San Francisco in the race for the last wild card berth in the National League postseason .
Braxton Jarrett (8-5) and three relievers combined for three batters.
Luis Arrays hit two hit singles for Miami and raised his average to . 349, the most in the major leagues. The Venezuelan hit more than one hit in a single game for the 47th time, tied in that category with Seattle’s Julio Rodriguez, who finished third.
In first place comes Venezuelan Ronald Acuña Jr. from Atlanta with a score of 57, and in second place Freddie Freeman from the Los Angeles Dodgers with a score of 54.
Washington lost for the fourth time in five games. He went 17-11 in August, his first positive month of the season.
Garrett (8-5) allowed one run and three hits in six innings pitched.
For the Marlins, Venezuelan Arais has a record of 5-2. Dominican Brian de la Cruz 5-1 with an RBI, Jesus Sanchez 4-1 with a run scored.
and for the Mexican Nationals, Joey Meneses, 3-0. Venezuelan Kibert Ruiz 4-0.
