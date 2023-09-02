September 4, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

A landslide by Chisholm Jr. sealed the victory for the Marlins in D.C

A landslide by Chisholm Jr. sealed the victory for the Marlins in D.C

Cassandra Curtis September 2, 2023 2 min read

WASHINGTON — Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a three-run homer and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 6-1 Thursday in the opening game of a four-run series.

Jake Burger hit his 28th home run of the season and Miami is back at . 500 after losing eight games out of 10. The Marlins (67-67) go into the day three games behind San Francisco in the race for the last wild card berth in the National League postseason .

Braxton Jarrett (8-5) and three relievers combined for three batters.

Luis Arrays hit two hit singles for Miami and raised his average to . 349, the most in the major leagues. The Venezuelan hit more than one hit in a single game for the 47th time, tied in that category with Seattle’s Julio Rodriguez, who finished third.

In first place comes Venezuelan Ronald Acuña Jr. from Atlanta with a score of 57, and in second place Freddie Freeman from the Los Angeles Dodgers with a score of 54.

Washington lost for the fourth time in five games. He went 17-11 in August, his first positive month of the season.

Garrett (8-5) allowed one run and three hits in six innings pitched.

For the Marlins, Venezuelan Arais has a record of 5-2. Dominican Brian de la Cruz 5-1 with an RBI, Jesus Sanchez 4-1 with a run scored.

and for the Mexican Nationals, Joey Meneses, 3-0. Venezuelan Kibert Ruiz 4-0.

See also  Preview, anytime and how to watch live on TV and the Internet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Celebrity Rain to duel LAFC vs. Inter Miami

September 4, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Preview, anytime and how to watch live on TV and the Internet

September 3, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The Braves repeat the potion to the Dodgers in Los Angeles with another Acuña Jr. HR official.

September 3, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Celebrity Rain to duel LAFC vs. Inter Miami

September 4, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The Dragon capsule separates from the International Space Station and begins its return to Earth

September 3, 2023 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

The Secretary of State prefers closing the borders and regulating the conditions of Haitians, and applying 80-20 | the momento.net

September 3, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

They decry that Biden has spent 40% of his tenure on vacation AlMomento.net

September 3, 2023 Winston Hale