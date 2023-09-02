The Yankees hit the Astros with historic HRs by Dominguez and Judge

HOUSTON — Jason Dominguez powered up the Yankees’ hits with his first swing in the majors.
The Dominican became the youngest Yankees player to hit a home run in his first at-bat, and New York beat the Houston Astros 6-2 on Friday.
Aaron Judge has also reached a milestone. He hit 250 faster than any other major leaguer.
DJ LeMahieu found Justin Verlander’s second pitch and hit the ball into the right field bench to open the game with a home run. There were two wins in the first half when Verlander walked Giancarlo Stanton.
Then, on his second pitch and his first swing in the majors, Dominguez knocked out Verlander (10-7) to make it 3-0 and show why some have compared him to Bo Jackson and Mike Trout.
“That was very impressive,” said New York manager Aaron Boone. “It’s a way to announce your presence with authority.”
At just 20 years and 206 days old, Dominguez became the youngest Yankee to hit a home run in his first major league game. The last club player to hit a home run on his first hit in the major leagues was Judge, on August 13, 2016.
After Dominguez slammed the ball into the left short field bridge against a Cy Young Award-winning pitcher three times his age, television cameras turned on the Dominican family. They all jumped up when they saw the ball leaving.
“I knew there would be a lot of different feelings about finally getting on the court,” Dominguez said. “I mentioned that my dream came true and I managed to hit that shot, which ended up running on my floor, so I’m flying now.”
Freshman Carlos Rodon (2-4) allowed three hits and two runs in five innings pitched.
For the Yankees, Dominguez went 4-1 with one run and two runs scored. Venezuelans Evson Pereira 4-1, Oswald Peraza 4-0.
In favor of the Astros, Venezuelan Jose Altuve 1-0. Honduran Mauricio Dupont 3-0. Cubans Yordan Alvarez 1-0, Jose Abreu 4-1 with a scored run and an RBI. Dominican Yaner Diaz 4-1, Jeremy Peña 4-1. Puerto Rican Martin Maldonado 3-0.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
A landslide by Chisholm Jr. sealed the victory for the Marlins in D.C
The Czechs “raise a panic” and take third place in Italy’s second training session
Yastrzemski’s power led the Giants to victory in San Diego