May 16, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Latino moves to Texas and shows off his first job check: ‘It was worth it’

Latino moves to Texas and shows off his first job check: ‘It was worth it’

Winston Hale May 16, 2024 2 min read

A Latin man He uploaded it on his TikTok account The first check he received for working in America, After leaving his country in search of the American dream, his followers did the same. The user, who lives in Texas, got a lot of people excited.

TikTok has become one of the favorite places People to share daily life events, tutorials, challenges, tips and other related features.

If there is a sectionPeople who decided to pursue the American dream‘, this record definitely holds a special place as it shows that goals can be achieved with effort and dedication.

With a TikTok video, you can see a moment where two men are talking and what one is asking the other How much was your first check in the US?.

So young, established Austin, Texas, as indicated in the same publication, took the document out of his wallet and showed it to the camera. It became possible by approaching it Estimates amount of US$1,730. Immediately the man A devotee of the construction expressed that it was worth it, He mentions the work he does in the Land of the Stars and Stripes.

How much he earned for his work in Latin America and created controversy in the networks

The video has received more than 5,000 likes so far. Generated various opinionsThis involved recognizing some people’s circumstances and remembering how much their first payment was in a North American country.

For their part, others said, While the amount may seem high from the perspective of other countries, it does not represent a good salary in the United States.Because of the high cost of living.

See also  The U.S. Attorney's Office has asked that the appeal filed by Nicolas Maduro's leading man, Alex Chop, be dismissed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Nicolás Maduro doesn’t want you to see the documentary about Alex Sapp

May 16, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

Chaotic moment two US Air Force jets collide at Fort Lauderdale (VIDEO)

May 15, 2024 Winston Hale
4 min read

The US Department of Justice says Boeing could be sued for violating a defense agreement that avoids criminal charges over 737 crashes.

May 15, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

Celtics 113-98 Cavaliers match summary (May 15, 2024)

May 16, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The Sun is producing its biggest flare in nearly two decades, but Earth is supposed to be safe

May 16, 2024 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

Nicolas Maduro’s face appears 13 times in the electoral ballot in Venezuela. Why?

May 16, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Latino moves to Texas and shows off his first job check: ‘It was worth it’

May 16, 2024 Winston Hale