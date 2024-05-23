Border security bill fails in Senate (again)

Senate Republicans on Thursday again blocked a bill aimed at limiting the number of migrants allowed to apply for asylum at the US-Mexico border.

Democrat Chuck Schumer, the majority leader who opposes the Republican border security plan, voted for the Senate, the same Republicans who have been blaming the administration during the presidential campaign. Joe Biden is said to have an “open border.”

The law provides Officials have said the Immigration and Border Protection system needs more money — for things like Customs and Border Protection officers, asylum officers, immigration judges and scanning technology at the border — without funding.

I will too Faster and stricter application of the asylum process, In addition to giving new powers to presidents to immediately deport immigrants if the number of border officials encounter exceeds an average of 4,000 per day for a week.

Democrats are trying to show that Republicans are blocking border security legislation

“This bipartisan bill is the answer to those who have said for years that Congress needs to act on the border, and it’s time to show that we’re serious about solving the problem,” said Schumer, a Democrat.

When the motion was tabled in February, A test vote failed 49 to 50. Below the 60 votes needed to advance.

Before the bill was fully released earlier this year, Trump killed the plan, calling it “nonsensical.” A “prize” for Biden’s re-election chances. Top Republicans quickly followed suit, with even McConnell, who had initially called for talks on border measures, voting against moving forward.

A significant number of Democrats have also criticized the plan, mainly because it lacks any broad relief for immigrants who have already established a life in the United States. "It does not address the root causes of migration or establish more legal pathways," said Sen. D-Calif. Alex Padilla said.

Despite the fact that a majority of Democrats supported a re-enforcement vote Debate on the bill will begin on Thursday Lacking even some key authors, the proposal lost steam in the Senate. Republican James Langford of Oklahoma and Independent Kirsten Sinema of Arizona voted in favor of Schumer’s bid.

“Political drama” that does not resolve the border issue

Cinema called the vote a “political drama” that did nothing to resolve the issues at the border.

“Using this failure as a political cudgel will only punish those who dare to do the hard work,” he said.

Presidents of the Republic They spent much of the week denouncing the vote as a blatant political maneuver And expands on a well-worn criticism of the president: He is said to be responsible for the historically high number of immigrants who have come to America in recent years.

“As we approach the end of President Biden’s term, the American people’s patience with his failure to secure the southern border is wearing thin,” Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday.

An executive order for the border?

Since the Senate legislation collapsed in February, The Biden administration is considering executive orders Border Policy and Immigration. It has already made some changes to the asylum system aimed at speeding up the processing and possible removal of immigrants.

however, According to reports, the Senate test vote this week was widely seen as part of a lead-up to Biden issuing broader border measures.

The Democratic president has considered using a provision in federal immigration law that would allow him to bar certain immigrants from entering the United States if they are "harmful" to the national interest. Trump has used this power several times during his time in the White House, but some of those actions have faced legal challenges.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters on Monday that the legislation would be more effective in addressing problems at the border, as opposed to executive actions by the president.

“Law provides tools that administrative action cannot provide” Mayorkas said.

