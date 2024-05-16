Nicolás Maduro doesn’t want you to see the documentary about Alex Sapp

Last week, Attorney General Tarek William Saab, Roberto Deniz and Ewald Scharfenberg are part of the “PDVSA Crypto” case, where his office throws out all those the Maduro government wants to punish, saying that investigative journalists are nothing less than propaganda operators. . To Tarek El Aissami.
Free translation from English by lapatilla.com
Both Deniz and Scharfenberg are two of the founders of Armando.Info and have, in fact, published investigations against the disgraced former oil minister. This allegation has the absurdity of many of the charges created by the judiciary to show who is in office. But this time, it’s easy to wonder why Saab is once again attacking journalists who were exiled years ago.
Last night, on PBS America and online, “A Dangerous Mission: Uncovering Corruption in Maduro’s Venezuela,” a documentary about Armando.Info’s investigation of Alex Sapp.
The film, the first feature-length documentary directed by Juan Ravel, is superbly crafted, layering this story with such finesse that it proves how valuable it is as a case study of the perversion of Venezuelan institutions at Maduro’s hands. Company.
You can read the full note here Chronicles of Caracas
“Music ninja. Analyst. Typical coffee lover. Travel evangelist. Proud explorer.”
More Stories
Chaotic moment two US Air Force jets collide at Fort Lauderdale (VIDEO)
The US Department of Justice says Boeing could be sued for violating a defense agreement that avoids criminal charges over 737 crashes.
Social Security: Find out if you qualify for a discount on monthly payments | USA | rppusa