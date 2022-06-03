June 3, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The official line-up of Luis Fernando Tena

The official line-up of Luis Fernando Tena

Cassandra Curtis June 3, 2022 2 min read

The League of Nations

Guatemala will make its CONCACAF Nations League 2022-23 debut against French Guiana in Group D of League B, and Luis Fernando Tena will stop the next eleventh round.

by Maximilian Mansilla

Guatemala vs. French Guiana for the CONCACAF Nations League 2022-23: the official line-up for Luis Fernando Tena.
© Fedefut GateGuatemala vs. French Guiana for the CONCACAF Nations League 2022-23: the official line-up for Luis Fernando Tena.
Maximilian Mansilla

The base stage starts at the new path represented by a file Guatemala national team Ago Luis Fernando Tina Came to the bench bicolor. will be for CONCACAF Nations League 2022-23away from home – specifically in Cayenne – and against a rival they will face for the first time in history: French Guiana.

Two youngsters traveled to South America after making good friends in their last friendlies, going from less to more. They beat Cuba 1-0, Haiti 2-1 and El Salvador 4-0win followed by a draw 0-0 with Mexico. Some expectations were born, the striker was recently nationalized blonde ruby (Real Salt Lake) Feed her more.

Let’s remember that Guatemala was promoted to League B in the Nations League in 2019, so in this version He could qualify directly for the next Gold Cup if he leads Group D. Thus, he will have the opportunity to clean up the image he left last time in the said tournament: he entered Curaçao’s place due to the Covid-19 outbreak on campus and was disqualified in the group stage.

Guatemala vs. French Guiana: Today, time and TV channel to watch the match

French Guiana will receive Guatemala Today, Thursday, May 2,Starts from 3 o’clock At Dr.’s playground Edmard Lama in Caen. It can be seen directly and directly through Tiggo Sports. Although ViX will broadcast it throughout Central America, Mexico and the United States (where Paramount+ will also broadcast it).

Eleventh for Guatemala vs French Guiana

The lineup that Luis Fernando Tena will stop against the team led by Jean-Claude Darsviel will be: Ricardo Jerez, Jose Ardon, Gerardo Gordillo, Jose Carlos Pinto, Jose Morales; Oscar Castellanos, Antonio Lopez, Alejandro Galindo; Carlos Mejia, Luis Martinez, Robin Betancworth.

See also  Colombia vs. Argentina: Knockout Match Goals - International Football - Sports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Watch here today a live broadcast of the first history match of the CONCACAF Nations League 2022-23

June 3, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

“There can be no conference call, it seems we have done nothing in three years”

June 2, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Mane Machado and Jose Altuve top the list of the most hated MLB in 2022

June 2, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

Here are six common diseases you may be suffering from

June 3, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

The European College of Bovine Medicine will participate in the 31st World Pediatric Congress

June 3, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The official line-up of Luis Fernando Tena

June 3, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

What topics do they deal with and what is the purpose of the Summit of the Americas?

June 3, 2022 Phyllis Ward