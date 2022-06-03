The official line-up of Luis Fernando Tena

Guatemala will make its CONCACAF Nations League 2022-23 debut against French Guiana in Group D of League B, and Luis Fernando Tena will stop the next eleventh round.

The base stage starts at the new path represented by a file Guatemala national team Ago Luis Fernando Tina Came to the bench bicolor. will be for CONCACAF Nations League 2022-23away from home – specifically in Cayenne – and against a rival they will face for the first time in history: French Guiana.

Two youngsters traveled to South America after making good friends in their last friendlies, going from less to more. They beat Cuba 1-0, Haiti 2-1 and El Salvador 4-0win followed by a draw 0-0 with Mexico. Some expectations were born, the striker was recently nationalized blonde ruby (Real Salt Lake) Feed her more.

Let’s remember that Guatemala was promoted to League B in the Nations League in 2019, so in this version He could qualify directly for the next Gold Cup if he leads Group D. Thus, he will have the opportunity to clean up the image he left last time in the said tournament: he entered Curaçao’s place due to the Covid-19 outbreak on campus and was disqualified in the group stage.

Guatemala vs. French Guiana: Today, time and TV channel to watch the match

French Guiana will receive Guatemala Today, Thursday, May 2,Starts from 3 o’clock At Dr.’s playground Edmard Lama in Caen. It can be seen directly and directly through Tiggo Sports . Although ViX will broadcast it throughout Central America, Mexico and the United States (where Paramount+ will also broadcast it).

Eleventh for Guatemala vs French Guiana

The lineup that Luis Fernando Tena will stop against the team led by Jean-Claude Darsviel will be: Ricardo Jerez, Jose Ardon, Gerardo Gordillo, Jose Carlos Pinto, Jose Morales; Oscar Castellanos, Antonio Lopez, Alejandro Galindo; Carlos Mejia, Luis Martinez, Robin Betancworth.