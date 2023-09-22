September 22, 2023

Cole dominates and improves on Cy Young qualifications in New York victory

Cassandra Curtis September 22, 2023 1 min read

NEW YORK — Gerrit Cole retired his first 16 batters and pitched eight impressive innings, strengthening his case for the Cy Young Trophy, in a duel the New York Yankees won 5-3 Thursday against the Blue Jays. Staying above the .500 mark.

Cole (14-4) allowed one run and two hits in his longest outing since April 16, when he recorded two hits against Minnesota. He struck out nine, did not walk, and allowed two opponents to reach base.

His ERA, the best in the American League, was 2.75.

Cole won his fourth straight decision since getting a six-game shutout on August 19, in an 8-1 loss to Boston.

Jake Bauers hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning of a duel against Puerto Rican Jose Berrios (11-11). Aaron Judge and Estevan Florial added RBI doubles and the Yankees avoided a sweep in the three-game series.

Toronto saw its five-game winning streak interrupted. They are a half-game ahead of the Texans and Seattle, with second place out of three in the American League postseason.

For the Blue Jays, Dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr. took the lead 1-0 with an RBI single. Mexican Alejandro Kirk 3-1.

For the Yankees, Venezuelan Gleyber Torres won 4-1 with one run, and Osvaldo Cabrera 4-1. Dominican Florial went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

