September 23, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Eli De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds for WILD CARD against Pittsburgh

Eli De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds for WILD CARD against Pittsburgh

Cassandra Curtis September 23, 2023 2 min read

a team Cincinnati Reds He faces a tough challenge when the three-match series against him begins Pittsburgh PiratesWhich will help him get closer to a ticket to qualify for the 2023 qualifiers MLB.

The Ohio team is counting a lot on getting results from these three-game matches, which will begin today, Friday, September 22, when they open the curtain on… Great American Ball Park.advertisements

Although mathematically, Reds He is still alive in the National League position, and it seems very difficult to dethrone him Milwaukee BrewersWho leads with a score of 87-66.

Cincinnati Reds and their situation

The situation is that if we lose RedsI’ll give them the automatic pass for milwaukee To the postseason, being division champions is without question.Esoic

His safest position is to continue fighting for the wild card, his closest competitor Arizona Diamondbacks (81-72) leading the first half. But it won’t be easy for them, chicago cubs (79-74) f Miami Marlins (79-74) They are also looking for the second coupon.

You may be interested in: By way of passage to the playoffs: Miami Marlins REINFORCED MLB 2023 tournament

The situation is opposite Pirates (72-81), who have already been officially eliminated but at least glimpse a spot in the second wild card.

Cincinnati Reds It is enhanced by the first baseman’s offense Spencer StreetWho leads the team in home runs (22), RBIs (82), hits (148), doubles (33) and total bases (251).

voice “Playing football” In the field of Cincinnati Reds This will be at 6:40 pm UAE time. It will open to those at home Andrew Abbott (8-5), 3.68 PCL. By team Pirates They still don’t have a specific launcher.

See also  The strongest candidates to lead the national teams

Esoic

This particular series, so far, between both Enneagrams, is taken Pittsburgh Pirates With six wins in the ten matches scheduled in the regular calendar.

They were swept in all four games when they met April 20-23 at PNC Park.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

“This is really my home.”

September 22, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

Cole dominates and improves on Cy Young qualifications in New York victory

September 22, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The Honduran national team will have to play in another country to face Cuba in the European Nations League

September 22, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

The Chavismo-controlled National Electoral Council announced that it would intervene in Venezuela’s opposition primaries.

September 23, 2023 Phyllis Ward
4 min read

New Minimum Hourly Wage in Florida Effective September 30 | USA | uses

September 23, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

The car strike in the United States extends to 20 states

September 23, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Actress Ludwika Paletta enjoys being a “cougar”

September 23, 2023 Lane Skeldon