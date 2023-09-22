Eli De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds for WILD CARD against Pittsburgh

a team Cincinnati Reds He faces a tough challenge when the three-match series against him begins Pittsburgh PiratesWhich will help him get closer to a ticket to qualify for the 2023 qualifiers MLB.

The Ohio team is counting a lot on getting results from these three-game matches, which will begin today, Friday, September 22, when they open the curtain on… Great American Ball Park.advertisements

Although mathematically, Reds He is still alive in the National League position, and it seems very difficult to dethrone him Milwaukee BrewersWho leads with a score of 87-66.

Cincinnati Reds and their situation

The situation is that if we lose RedsI’ll give them the automatic pass for milwaukee To the postseason, being division champions is without question.

His safest position is to continue fighting for the wild card, his closest competitor Arizona Diamondbacks (81-72) leading the first half. But it won’t be easy for them, chicago cubs (79-74) f Miami Marlins (79-74) They are also looking for the second coupon.

The situation is opposite Pirates (72-81), who have already been officially eliminated but at least glimpse a spot in the second wild card.

Cincinnati Reds It is enhanced by the first baseman’s offense Spencer StreetWho leads the team in home runs (22), RBIs (82), hits (148), doubles (33) and total bases (251).

voice “Playing football” In the field of Cincinnati Reds This will be at 6:40 pm UAE time. It will open to those at home Andrew Abbott (8-5), 3.68 PCL. By team Pirates They still don’t have a specific launcher.

This particular series, so far, between both Enneagrams, is taken Pittsburgh Pirates With six wins in the ten matches scheduled in the regular calendar.

They were swept in all four games when they met April 20-23 at PNC Park.