September 23, 2023

Summary of the women’s match between Mexico and Puerto Rico (2-1). Objectives

Cassandra Curtis September 23, 2023 2 min read

the Mexican women’s national team Get out 2-1 win over Puerto Rico Who came to close the Azteca Stadium, but rising Mexico City It ended up affecting them and opening the way for those led by Pedro Lopez to score, but The goal was not good at all.

to tripartite It was difficult for him to adapt to it Aztecsan imposed property, empty or full, and they had to spend some of it Fools to passes the Nerves And take the win.

Puerto Rico moved forward

Mexico started Loss The match with A Own goal to Kimberly Rodrigueza player from America, who, due to her eagerness to reject the ball, ended up putting it past her teammate Itzel Gonzalez.

Which Emotional blow He was vital for him TricolorAs the players got rid of all kinds of nervousness to move forward, to try to turn the result, and the match became a party to reach Puerto Rico’s goal, but the strength was not good.

Maria Sanchez tied the duel

When the first half ended, Maria SanchiZ to Free shot She put the ball almost into the corner, too far away for the visiting goalkeeper who had blocked it several times before that shot.

Camberos Tri gave the advantage

he Association It was more than fair for Mexico, and Lopez’s side were the only ones who tried something in the match and started the second half. Scarlett Camberos put the The second goal.

the to choose, Already with the result in favour, A lot of pressure was removed From the top, the players left the ball and were more dangerous in attack, but the goal was disallowed, and tonight the goal was not ideal at all.

he next Tuesday The second match will be held for the Mexican national team in this qualifying round towards the Gold Cup, and it will be against… Trinidad and Tobago At Hidalgo Stadium Pachuca.

