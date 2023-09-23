What happened to Luis Palma? Celtic beat Livingston, remaining unbeaten and absolute leaders of the Scottish Premiership

2023-09-23
he Celtic Defeated this Saturday 3-0 Livingstone In the sixth round of the Scottish League. The goals were scored by Ryo Hatate (14), Matt O’Reilly (48), and Daizen Maeda (90+5).
“Celts” He continues to lead the competition, reaching 16 points and sharing an unbeaten record with the team Merin As the only undefeated team in Season 2023-24.
even if Merin Wins today’s match against Hearts and is only two points behind Celtic of Honduras Luis Palma.
What happened to the catracho? Luis Enrique Still unable to make his Scottish Premiership debut, ‘Bug’ had to watch the game from the bench, once again, as he did last week against Dundee.
It is worth noting that sift He could have made his debut today, but Celtic’s starting goalkeeper, Joe HartHe was sent off in the 28th minute after a poor start. This certainly changed Brendan Rodgers’ plans.
Luis Enrique He started the Champions League match against Feyenoord, was the player with the most dribbles (8) in the match, and played only 54 minutes.
In the next match, sift Finally, the Celts are able to make their first appearance in the Scottish Premiership, as they visit Motherwell in a seventh-round match. This match will be held at 5:30 am next Saturday, September 30.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Summary of the women’s match between Mexico and Puerto Rico (2-1). Objectives
Eli De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds for WILD CARD against Pittsburgh
“This is really my home.”