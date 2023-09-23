What happened to Luis Palma? Celtic beat Livingston, remaining unbeaten and absolute leaders of the Scottish Premiership

2023-09-23

he Celtic Defeated this Saturday 3-0 Livingstone In the sixth round of the Scottish League. The goals were scored by Ryo Hatate (14), Matt O’Reilly (48), and Daizen Maeda (90+5).

“Celts” He continues to lead the competition, reaching 16 points and sharing an unbeaten record with the team Merin As the only undefeated team in Season 2023-24.

even if Merin Wins today’s match against Hearts and is only two points behind Celtic of Honduras Luis Palma.

What happened to the catracho? Luis Enrique Still unable to make his Scottish Premiership debut, ‘Bug’ had to watch the game from the bench, once again, as he did last week against Dundee.

It is worth noting that sift He could have made his debut today, but Celtic’s starting goalkeeper, Joe HartHe was sent off in the 28th minute after a poor start. This certainly changed Brendan Rodgers’ plans.