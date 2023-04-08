The Orioles narrowly beat the Yankees in their home debut

BALTIMORE – Ramon Urillas broke the tie on a double in the seventh and had a great game at third base in the eighth as the Baltimore Orioles opened their season at home with a 7-6 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday.
Ron Marinaccio (0-1) walked in the bottom of the seventh for Ryan Mountcastle who stole second when Gunnar Henderson caught a triple pass.
Then Jimmy Cordero took the mound and threw a wild pitch before Urías’ double receiving to left center field made it 6-5.
Urías later scored on Cordero’s second wild pitch of the inning.
Seunel Perez (1-0) retired his three opponents in the seventh inning on five pitches, but allowed a double and two singles to start the eighth.
With Baltimore’s lead shortened to one run and the men on first and second, Brian Baker relieved Perez. After feigning a hit, Jose Trevino ground balled it 2-0. Urías caught him with a 5-to-3 double play.
Felix Bautista made the ninth goal without any hits, making his third save.
For the Yankees, Venezuelan Jiliber Torres is 3-1 with one run, Oswaldo Cabrera is 4-3 with a run and three RBIs. Dominican Franchi Cordero is 1-1 with a run scored and three produced.
For the Orioles, Venezuela’s Anthony Santander scored it 5-1 in one inning. Mexico’s Orias 3-2 with two runs and one push. Dominican Jorge Mateo 4-2 in one set.
