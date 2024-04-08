Edwin Rodriguez loses his head and is sent off after attacking Devron Garcia in Olympia

2024-04-07
The last Clásico of round 14 of National League He had a huge fight after the footballer was sent off Olympia, Edwin RodriguezAfter assaulting one of my players Royal Spain.
This action occurred in the 32nd minute of the match held at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa. The young Merengue midfielder lost his temper after a dispute over the ball with the defender Devron Garcia.
Devron And Edwin They put up an intense battle for the ball which was left unearned for the player Olympia After the burly centre-back was victorious after using his arm to strike the young striker in the face.
This action is frowned upon RodriguezWho ignored the ball and reacted violently. The white football player delivered a blow that sought the face GarciaHowever, the matter ended with him hitting him in the neck, and the black and gold player fell on the ground.
Primarily judgment Armando Castro He warned both players, but after complaints from the Real España bench, the fourth official told the centre-back what had happened and he ended up canceling Edwin's yellow card and showing him a red card instead.
However, this ejection mattered little as he was on to the next dangerous play Olympia Take the lead with a score Justin Arboleda Which fell in the 39th minute.
