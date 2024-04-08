April 8, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Edwin Rodriguez loses his head and is sent off after attacking Devron Garcia in Olympia

Edwin Rodriguez loses his head and is sent off after attacking Devron Garcia in Olympia

Cassandra Curtis April 8, 2024 2 min read

2024-04-07

The last Clásico of round 14 of National League He had a huge fight after the footballer was sent off Olympia, Edwin RodriguezAfter assaulting one of my players Royal Spain.

This action occurred in the 32nd minute of the match held at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa. The young Merengue midfielder lost his temper after a dispute over the ball with the defender Devron Garcia.

She's already 45! Olimpia, with one man less, defeats Real España and escapes with the super-powered Clausura

Devron And Edwin They put up an intense battle for the ball which was left unearned for the player Olympia After the burly centre-back was victorious after using his arm to strike the young striker in the face.

This action is frowned upon RodriguezWho ignored the ball and reacted violently. The white football player delivered a blow that sought the face GarciaHowever, the matter ended with him hitting him in the neck, and the black and gold player fell on the ground.

National League Standing: Olimpia has no competitor in Honduras and is guaranteed first place in the Clausura 2024

Primarily judgment Armando Castro He warned both players, but after complaints from the Real España bench, the fourth official told the centre-back what had happened and he ended up canceling Edwin's yellow card and showing him a red card instead.

However, this ejection mattered little as he was on to the next dangerous play Olympia Take the lead with a score Justin Arboleda Which fell in the 39th minute.

See also  'I've given it all' The player is already preparing to be the first player to be sent off in America

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg has announced his retirement

April 7, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Ronald Acuña Jr. tied the game in the eighth

April 7, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Yordan Alvarez entered the top 10 for the Houston Astros

April 7, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Edwin Rodriguez loses his head and is sent off after attacking Devron Garcia in Olympia

April 8, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Keep Your Video Game Console Like New: A Guide to Cleaning Your PlayStation or Xbox Without Damaging It

April 8, 2024 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

The Brazilian judiciary will investigate Elon Musk after he requested the resignation of a member of the Supreme Court

April 8, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Consequences of closure of the Affordable Care Act

April 8, 2024 Winston Hale