Edwin Rodriguez loses his head and is sent off after attacking Devron Garcia in Olympia

2024-04-07



The last Clásico of round 14 of National League He had a huge fight after the footballer was sent off Olympia, Edwin RodriguezAfter assaulting one of my players Royal Spain. This action occurred in the 32nd minute of the match held at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa. The young Merengue midfielder lost his temper after a dispute over the ball with the defender Devron Garcia.

She's already 45! Olimpia, with one man less, defeats Real España and escapes with the super-powered Clausura

Devron And Edwin They put up an intense battle for the ball which was left unearned for the player Olympia After the burly centre-back was victorious after using his arm to strike the young striker in the face. This action is frowned upon RodriguezWho ignored the ball and reacted violently. The white football player delivered a blow that sought the face GarciaHowever, the matter ended with him hitting him in the neck, and the black and gold player fell on the ground.

National League Standing: Olimpia has no competitor in Honduras and is guaranteed first place in the Clausura 2024