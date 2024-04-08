This is what the arrangement looked like after April 7th

On Sunday, April 7, a new major league day was playedwhere there was a full schedule where great baseball could be seen at the ballparks that continue to rock for the start of the best baseball season in the world.

On this date, the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves and The Pittsburgh Pirates achieved another victory at their expense to remain steady at the top of the First Division after a great start to the 2024 season.

Thus, the positions in the National League remain:

East Section:

– Atlanta Braves (6-2)

– Philadelphia Phillies 4-5, 2.5 dinars

– New York Mets (3-6) 3.5 dinars

– Washington Nationals (3-6) 3.5 dinars

– Miami Marlins (1-9) 6.0 dinars

Central section:

– Pittsburgh Pirates (8-2)

– Milwaukee Brewers (6-2) 1.0 dinars

– Chicago Cubs (6-3) 1.5 dinars

– Cincinnati Reds (5-4) 2.5 dinars

– St. Louis Cardinals (5-5) 3.0 dinars

Western section:

– Los Angeles Dodgers (8-4)

– San Diego Padres (5-7) 3.0 dinars

– Arizona Rattlers (4-6) 3.0 dinars

– San Francisco Giants (4-6) 3.0 dinars

– Colorado Rockies (2-8) 5.0 dinars

This is how the positions in the American League were arranged:

East Section:

New York Yankees (8-2)

– Boston Red Sox (7-3) 1.0 dinars

– Baltimore Orioles (5-4) 2.5 dinars

– Tampa Bay Rays (5-5) 3.0 dinars

– Toronto Blue Jays (4-6) 4.0 dinars

Central section:

– Cleveland Guardians (7-2)

– Detroit Tigers (6-3) 1.0 dinars

– Kansas City Royals (6-4) 1.5 dinars

– Minnesota Twins (3-4) 3.0 dinars

– Chicago White Sox (1-8) 5.5 dinars

Western section:

– Texas Rangers (6-3)

– Anaheim Angels (5-4) 1.0 dinars

– Seattle Mariners (4-6) 2.5 dinars

– Houston Astros (3-7) 3.5 dinars

– Oakland Athletics (3-7) 3.5 dinars