Messi has no doubts and chooses him as the most complete defender

2023-09-11
Lionel Messi He has picked the best centre-back in the world, coming from the mouth of a world champion and he deserves the praise he has more than the rest.
And an interview with Telemundo, Messi He had no doubt and confirmed that Cristian “Cote” Romero is the best defender today, both at the level with the team. Argentina national team as in Tottenham.
“I think it is him The best defender in the world at the moment. Messi said: “He played very well, and in my opinion he was the man of the match (against Ecuador in the qualifiers).”
“Having him behind me is the best thing that could have happened to me. It always forces me to move forwardBecause he always wants to play one on one against his opponent. “I’ve gotten used to not looking back and that’s a very good thing for an attacking player,” La Pulga added.
Messi He was the hero of Argentina in defeating Ecuador with a wonderful goal from a free kick. Coty Romero He was named man of the match for everything he did.
in it Tottenham It is also an important wall and factor for a good start Tottenham In the new season of Premier League.
Rosemary He also spoke after the match with Ecuador and Sent praise to Messi: “Leo always shows up in moments when things get complicated or when we can’t open them, he just has those things that he has and we are very happy to continue having him. He seems very happy and we had a lot of fun with him. “We are happy to see him doing well.”
And his analysis of Ecuador as a competitor“They locked themselves back, took advantage of the slightest mistake we made, threw balls at our attackers and tried to get a free kick, a corner kick or a blocked ball so they could hurt us,” but “fortunately” Messi was there. “Fortunately, the greatest team in the world came out, opened the game and made it easier.” Moreover, the defender expressed his feelings about what he is experiencing: “The truth is that it is exciting. These are things that will last a lifetime.”
Romero added: “You will always benefit from the opportunities that the coach and your teammates provide you from the first day I arrived in the national team. They trusted me a lot and I try to return that to them on the field and I am very happy with the applause of the audience. We will enjoy this win to start well and tomorrow we will start preparing for a very difficult match.” He added. “I never played there (in Bolivia) but I saw and they told me it is very difficult at altitude so we will try to get rest to reach 100 points and play another good match.”
Tuesday Argentina Faces Bolivia in peace For the second day of CONMEBOL qualifiers Heading to the 2026 World Cup.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
From the United States of America, what channel broadcasts the Peru vs. Brazil in CONMEBOL qualifiers? | Uses
Confirmation of Argentina’s squad to face Bolivia in the South American qualifiers
The Giants win coming out of extras and keep their lead in the Wild Card