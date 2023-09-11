Messi has no doubts and chooses him as the most complete defender

2023-09-11

Lionel Messi He has picked the best centre-back in the world, coming from the mouth of a world champion and he deserves the praise he has more than the rest.

And an interview with Telemundo, Messi He had no doubt and confirmed that Cristian “Cote” Romero is the best defender today, both at the level with the team. Argentina national team as in Tottenham. “I think it is him The best defender in the world at the moment. Messi said: “He played very well, and in my opinion he was the man of the match (against Ecuador in the qualifiers).” “Having him behind me is the best thing that could have happened to me. It always forces me to move forwardBecause he always wants to play one on one against his opponent. “I’ve gotten used to not looking back and that’s a very good thing for an attacking player,” La Pulga added. Messi He was the hero of Argentina in defeating Ecuador with a wonderful goal from a free kick. Coty Romero He was named man of the match for everything he did.

in it Tottenham It is also an important wall and factor for a good start Tottenham In the new season of Premier League. Rosemary He also spoke after the match with Ecuador and Sent praise to Messi: "Leo always shows up in moments when things get complicated or when we can't open them, he just has those things that he has and we are very happy to continue having him. He seems very happy and we had a lot of fun with him. "We are happy to see him doing well." And his analysis of Ecuador as a competitor"They locked themselves back, took advantage of the slightest mistake we made, threw balls at our attackers and tried to get a free kick, a corner kick or a blocked ball so they could hurt us," but "fortunately" Messi was there. "Fortunately, the greatest team in the world came out, opened the game and made it easier." Moreover, the defender expressed his feelings about what he is experiencing: "The truth is that it is exciting. These are things that will last a lifetime."