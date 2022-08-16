He barely made his debut in Feyenoord and the player who makes Jimenez’s life impossible

The player who will make life impossible for Jimenez

August 15, 2022 10:54 PM

After the debut of striker Santiago Jimenez with Feyenoord, the Dutch team ended a goalless draw. With the Mexican on the field, no player will be entirely comfortable with the arrival of the former Cruz Azul.

In a delicate play in which Santiago Jimenez managed to open the scoring, striker Jens Tornestra and the captain preferred the singles performance and did not allow the young Mexican striker to brag about it because he would envy Chaquito.

More news from the Mexican national team:

* Neither Chicharito nor Lozano is the best Mexican player in FIFA and he will be in Qatar

* Martino refuses to be contacted and what Chicharito thinks about Mexico vs Argentina

According to many newspapers, striker Jens Tornestra may leave the club next season and Santiago Jimenez will be a possible replacement for him, and therefore the player is jealous of the Mexican.

What is DT’s opinion of Feyenoord about Giménez?

Coach Arne Slott confirmed, in a press conference, that he loves the work of Mexican striker Santiago Jimenez and that he hopes to establish himself in the playing system very soon.