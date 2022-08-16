August 16, 2022

He barely made his debut in Feyenoord and the player who makes Jimenez's life impossible

Cassandra Curtis August 16, 2022 1 min read
The player who will make life impossible for Jimenez

After the debut of striker Santiago Jimenez with Feyenoord, the Dutch team ended a goalless draw. With the Mexican on the field, no player will be entirely comfortable with the arrival of the former Cruz Azul.

In a delicate play in which Santiago Jimenez managed to open the scoring, striker Jens Tornestra and the captain preferred the singles performance and did not allow the young Mexican striker to brag about it because he would envy Chaquito.

According to many newspapers, striker Jens Tornestra may leave the club next season and Santiago Jimenez will be a possible replacement for him, and therefore the player is jealous of the Mexican.

What is DT’s opinion of Feyenoord about Giménez?

Coach Arne Slott confirmed, in a press conference, that he loves the work of Mexican striker Santiago Jimenez and that he hopes to establish himself in the playing system very soon.

