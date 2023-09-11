On which TV channel to watch the Venezuela vs. Paraguay 2026 qualifiers live stream and broadcast on Televen, GEN, Tigo Sports, ByM, Simple TV, Futbol Libre and Movistar | Sports | International football

The feelings continue! The match between Vinotinto and Alberoja will be held on Tuesday, September 12, at the Monumental de Maturin stadium, located in Monagas. Since we know the importance of this dispute, we will detail how to follow it across platforms. Find out which TV channels you want to watch the match on Venezuela against. Paraguayfor the second date South American qualifiers Heading to the 2026 Mexico, Canada and USA World Cup. Close attention!

The Venezuelan representative, led by Fernando Batista, faces a major challenge, since he began his journey in the South American qualifiers with a reverse kick. They arrived after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Colombia during their visit to Barranquilla, at the Estadio Roberto Meléndez.

Despite the difficult start, the Llaneros remain focused on their priority commitment to developing and nurturing young talent, with the aim of building solid foundations for the future. During these days, the team conducted training at the National Center for High Performance (CNAR) in the city of Margarita as part of its preparations for the next competitor.

As for the Guarani, under the leadership of Guillermo Barros Schelotto, their start was not ideal either, as they only achieved a goalless draw in their match against Peru, which reached a number of losses and played a large part of the match. With one player less, at the Estadio Antonio Aranda Encina in Ciudad del Este.

In the last five matches, the Venezuelans won, there were draws, and the “Biroja” won three times. The last confrontation in this competition was last September 9 during the qualifiers for Qatar 2022, and on that occasion the Southerners won 2-1.

Channels broadcasting the Venezuela vs. Paraguay?

venezuela vs. Paraguay is considered one of the most important matches so far. You can follow it live on Televen, ByM Sports, SimpleTV, GEN and Movistar broadcasts. Likewise, we advise against searching for it on Fútbol Libre TV, a pirate signal. Additionally, you can follow the minute-by-minute compliance on the Debor website. There is no way you can miss it.

What time do they play against Venezuela? Paraguay?

The confrontation between Venezuela and. The Paraguay match in the 2026 qualifiers is scheduled to be held at five in the afternoon (Ecuador, Peru and Colombia time). Meanwhile, at 6pm, in Venezuela, Bolivia and Chile, it will be time to enjoy the match. Finally, in Paraguay, Uruguay, Argentina and Brazil, fans will be able to watch the match starting at 7pm.

venezuela vs. Paraguay: where do they play?

