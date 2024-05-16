How much is the dollar traded today, Wednesday, May 15: minute-by-minute information

The blue dollar woke up on Tuesday after having been oscillating five pesos up and down since the beginning of the month. During the day, it rose 25 pesos and closed at $1,040 to buy and $1,070 to sell.
16:56 The blue dollar closed at $1,100
The coin accelerated towards the end of the day and was offered at $1,070 to buy and $1,100 to sell.
15:17 The blue dollar rises and sells for $1,090
So far, the parallel currency has registered an increase of $20 buying and is trading at $1,070.
11:21 Meat Exports: Deadline to reach Hilton quota has opened
The Bioeconomy Secretariat has set the deadline for access to the Hilton quota in the 2024/2025 trade cycle and has set the requirements that applicants must meet to export meat to the European Union and the United Kingdom, through Resolution 23/2024 published next Wednesday in the Official Gazette.
The regulations state that “the registration period for the tariff quota for high-quality chilled boneless beef (Hilton Quota) established by the European Union for the Argentine Republic, for the period between 1 July 2024 and 30 June 2025, will begin at 00:00 on the day this measure enters into force.” For a period of 15 calendar days.
09:43 Conversion rate
The MEP dollar opened at $1,041 and cash settlement at $1,084.
Before the daily adjustment, the wholesale exchange rate was $885, meaning the gap with the parallel dollar was 20%. The bill at Banco Nación is $904 and on average at banks it is $926.
The central bank bought $142 million on Friday. In this way, the total reserves amounted to 28.367 million US dollars.
08:51 How much does the dollar open?
The blue dollar will open on Monday at $1,040 to buy and $1,070 to sell.
