They arrested David Rugamas, a former First and Selecta player

The former First and Blue and White player is involved in a fraud case involving a travel agency
In the last hours of Wednesday, the Public Prosecutor’s Office (FGR), in coordination with the National Civil Police (PNC) and the Immigration and Immigration Service, arrested representatives of the travel company Tropico Travel, in the case of frauds committed by this agency. Among the detainees David Antonio Rogamasformer Serie A and Selecta player.
FGR and Immigration shared on their networks information about the arrests, “The action (which) began yesterday (Tuesday) and ended this day (Wednesday) with the arrest of the following accused: David Antonio Rogamas Leyva, El Salvadoran; ; Jonathan David Torres Boyles, Colombian; and Gregorio Andres García Echeverri, Colombian;
Rogamas and Posada Cuadros, according to FGR, were at the head of the group that offered the victims “discounts and benefits on tourist programs and airline tickets that were found to be fraudulent.” When people tried to redeem the packages they had purchased, they could not be redeemed because they were counterfeit.
The Public Prosecutor’s Office stated, “The tickets offered by this company ranged between $800 and $4,000. When the victims wanted to benefit from the packages they had purchased, the company refused to provide service to them or stopped responding to them.”
“The raids were carried out in Ciudad Merliot, Antiguo Cuscatlán and Colonia Escalon,” they added in their “X” post on Tuesday. They reported that a lot of “documents, electronic devices and computers” were seized and seized “in the action” as part of evidence.
They stated that the former Selecta member and the other defendants “will be tried for fraud.” Tony Rojamas played for major league teams such as Juventud Independiente, Alianza, Águila, Isidro Metapan, Santa Tecla and Fez, among others, in addition to being a member of the Legion and playing in Thailand, Iraq and Guatemala.
When Rogamas was 34 years old, he was part of the El Salvador national football team, with whom he played 16 international matches and scored 10 goals.
His last participation with the Blue and White was in 2021, during the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers, when the coach was Hugo Perez.
