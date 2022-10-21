Ant face: This is what the face of an insect looks like through a microscope – science – life

Ants are known for their small size and the important work they do in the ecosystem, transporting nutrients, aiding in the decomposition of organic matter and dispersal of seeds. And although they are considered by humans to be gentle creatures, the photo reveals the opposite.

In fact, Scary, gloomy and terrifying was the way they discovered the impressive face of the insect.

The man who captured the amazing photos was wildlife photographer Ogengus Kavaliauskas, from Lithuania, who Submit the photo to the 2022 Nikon Microscopy Photography Contestwhich is held annually and rewards photographic shots of the most impressive moments that happen under the microscope.

Kavaliauskas was previously an award recipient for images of birds of prey, and although he has extensive experience in the world of animal photography, this was the first time he had participated in such an event that specializes in precision photography.

In this edition, first place is awarded to Gregory Timin, under the supervision of Dr. Michael Milinkovic of the University of Geneva, for his photograph of the fetal hand of a giant gecko from Madagascar.

Join Kavaliauskas on this adventure to discover what lies behind the lens of a microscope and She was able to capture an unimaginable moment: the face of an ant.

“It seemed boring to me to take a picture of an ant running normally on the ground, so I picked one up and put it under a microscope. I am always looking for details, shadows and unseen angles. Kavaliauskas explained in an interview with the “informed” medium that the main goal of photography is to be discoverer.

The photo was shared by a Twitter user who described the capture as: “A wonderful, intriguing yet terrifying close-up is the ‘face’ of an ant of the genus Camponotus (sic).

This fascinating, intriguing and at the same time terrifying close-up is the “face” of an ant of the genus Camponotus. The image was taken by Dr. Eugenius Kavaliauskas from Lithuania for the Nikon Small World 2022 Photo Contest. pic.twitter.com/L5bJyl1WnT – Fabian (@Space_Fabian) October 20 2022

