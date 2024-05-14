May 14, 2024

Costa Rican Keylor Navas will be released from Paris Saint-Germain and is wanted by CONCACAF!

Cassandra Curtis May 14, 2024 2 min read

05-13-2024

His departure from Paris Saint-Germain This was confirmed by the goalkeeper himself Keylor Navas After several years as a replacement for the Italian Donnarumma Now he has several offers on the table at the age of 37.

The Costa Rican goalkeeper will end his commitment to Champions League France After May 25 when they play the cup final against Lyon, which will also be Farewell to Kylian MbappeTo whom he dedicated his last goal for this reason.

The award that Mbappe received before “going” to Real Madrid after announcing his farewell from Paris Saint-Germain in France

“It was an honor for me to defend this shield in this wonderful stadium. There are goals ahead of us but I did not want to miss the opportunity to say goodbye to what used to be my home.” Keylor on Instagram in his farewell message after four seasons.

Among the options that could happen in the future Navas Where Mexican football is located, said TNT Sports México commentator Raúl Ortiz. The journalist said on his account on “X”: “Keylor Navas will be released from Paris Saint-Germain, and there is a club in Mexico that is interested.”

On the other hand, the Mexican environment The opinion It stated that “there are only three teams with such economic strength, such as Tigres de la UANL, Rayados de Monterrey and América” ​​to sign the former Real Madrid goalkeeper.

The journalist’s words immediately resonated in Mexico and Costa Rica, but it was leaked that several teams searching for him in Spain, Saudi Arabia and even in the American League showed interest in obtaining his services.

See also  Riccardo Ferretti: "I have resigned from the last tournament"

