Costa Rican Keylor Navas will be released from Paris Saint-Germain and is wanted by CONCACAF!

05-13-2024



His departure from Paris Saint-Germain This was confirmed by the goalkeeper himself Keylor Navas After several years as a replacement for the Italian Donnarumma Now he has several offers on the table at the age of 37. The Costa Rican goalkeeper will end his commitment to Champions League France After May 25 when they play the cup final against Lyon, which will also be Farewell to Kylian MbappeTo whom he dedicated his last goal for this reason.

“It was an honor for me to defend this shield in this wonderful stadium. There are goals ahead of us but I did not want to miss the opportunity to say goodbye to what used to be my home.” Keylor on Instagram in his farewell message after four seasons.