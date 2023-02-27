Historical! Pedro Truglio achieved his 100th victory as head coach of Olimpia

2023-02-26
Olympia defeated Victoria at La Ceiba Stadium in the last date of the first round of the 2022-23 Clausura Championship with goals from Jerry Bengtson and Jorge Benguchi.
But after the three points, a new record emerged for Pedro Antonio Truglio, who achieved his 100th victory as coach of Olympia in the Honduran League.
There is no doubt that the Argentine is endless, and his thirst to win and win will never end. He was, is and will be the most successful coach who was on the bench at Olympia.
Likewise, Troglio had his best result at the end of the first few laps. In the inaugural 19-20 tournament, they achieved 21 points and in the current Clausura 2022-23 they scored 23 points in nine games played.
Pedro Truglio has won five championships with the Lions. Four domestic championships and one CONCACAF league is the most important tournament for him and the Olympic fans.
Truglio’s story with Olympia
Pedro Troglio arrived at Olimpia in 2019 when the albums were in critical condition. After the departure of Hector Vargas, Trujillo took over and achieved what no other coach had done with Lyon.
His first victory was in the Apertura 2019, and he repeated it again in the next two tournaments as he signed for the championship three times in Honduran football and in the Clausura 2021-22 he managed to become the only coach in the history of Olimpia to achieve a 4-time championship (not consecutive, but if it is in his power). Juan Carlos Espinosa did it earlier, but he completed the “triple” that Danilo Tosilo had already achieved.
Then he left his position and returned to his country to lead San Lorenzo in the first division of the Argentine League. After getting bad results with the team, he chose to return to Olimpia and did so to exaggerate his history and that of Los Blancos.
Last season 2022-23 they won the CONCACAF League by defeating Alajuelense from Costa Rica 5-4 on aggregate. Two months later, they won their fifth title by defeating their greatest rival, Motagua 3-0 (world score).
Troglio is still doing well in the 2022-23 Clausura, and is the tournament leader with 23 points from nine games played. The Argentine is looking for his sixth championship and will certainly continue to collect many victories.
Pedro Truglio’s 100th victory with Olimpia (87 in the National League and 13 in CONCACAF)
