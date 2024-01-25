January 25, 2024

Henry Urrutia spoke about the fight between Cubans Puig and Maya at LVBP

Cassandra Curtis January 25, 2024 2 min read

The second match of Grand Final of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) between Sharks in La Guaira And Lara Cardinalswhich took place on Wednesday, January 24, will be remembered more for the brawl that occurred than for what happened in sports and two Cubans were champions, which sparked multiple reactions, including Henry Urrutia.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, with the score tied at 8 runs on each side, Michael Garciawho fights in MLB with Kansas City RoyalsHit the house that breaks par. However, his celebration caused the seats to empty and a fight broke out between the Cubans Unisky Mayal basics to LuraHe attacked his compatriot Yasiel Puig.

Henry Urrutia: “I hope they can talk about it”

After the events that occurred in Caracas, the baseball player Henry UrrutiaHe is very active in social networkthrough your account @Henryurutia51He expressed his opinion in reference to what happened between the Cubans.

“You can't talk without context. but why Maya and Yasil (Puig) They said something to each other to the point of hitting him, I'm sure it was because of the heat of the match and the adrenaline. I hope you can talk and solve this problem later. I love you”books Henry Urrutia.

Urrutia He also had positive words for the situation Yasiel Puig In the incident.

Once again it shows how Yasil changed his mood. He kept breaking up the whole time, even though they beat him«Comment.

Before they are expelled, Yasiel Puig He contributed to the cause for the Sharks, who won 12-10, going 2-for-4, with an RBI.

With this victory, La Guerra They go 2-0 and are close to ending a 38-year drought without winning a championship.

