Luis Diaz, Premier League Cup Final with Liverpool, Summary – International Football – Sports

Luis Diaz A new finale is accumulating in his career. The Colombian player was decisive in Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Fulham, in the second leg of the League Cup semi-final. The Reds will compete for the title against Chelsea.



Lucho put in another great display, scoring a great goal in the first half. The Colombian set up a brilliant finish in the 11th minute to put Liverpool, who won the first leg 2-1, in front.

The Colombian was very active at the front of the attack, even scoring another goal that was disallowed due to an earlier offside.

Fulham equalized through Diop in the 76th minute, and tried until the end to score the goal that would allow them to go into extra time, but they did not achieve it.

Luis Diaz scores for Liverpool.

Liverpool, final

Liverpool achieved a good win in the first leg, and withstood the final push from Fulham, desperately searching for a goal that would give them extra time, and qualified for the League Cup final, which will be held next February 25 against Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp's men were 2-1 up at Anfield and despite taking the lead after 11 minutes thanks to Luis Diaz, they ended up struggling in west London against Fulham who equalized with thirteen minutes remaining and were crushed to find a goal that would have equalised. . Sending the semi-finals to overtime.

The Reds, with a fairly basic lineup, started the match wanting to end the game quickly and not get into trouble, and Diaz, the most powerful player in the match, won a split ball against Timothy Castagne, drove inside and hit a shot that touched the goal. The defender, confused Bernd Leno, who could have done more.

Luis Diaz celebrates with Liverpool.

This was a severe blow to Fulham, who created an impressive atmosphere by raising thousands of black and white flags for 24,000 spectators. The “shanties” were slow to rise.

Every time they tried to take the lead, Liverpool terrorized them on the counter-attack. That's how Darwin Nunez managed to rule on a couple of occasions and so did Diaz, but Liverpool forgave and Marco Silva's men thought they had a chance. Andreas Pereira, without a corner, without a goalkeeper and after receiving the ball with a header from Tosin Adarabioyo, hit the post, in what was the prelude to the goal of hope. Already in the last fifteen minutes, Harry Wilson broke youngster Connor Bradley on the wing and sent a warm cross to the near post that Issa Diop sent into the net.

Craven Cottage exploded and Fulham had a few minutes to equalise, but hardly had a good chance. A shot from Wilson from outside the area was blocked by Kelleher without problems.

On February 25, at Wembley, Liverpool will have the opportunity to win the League Cup for the 10th time against Chelsea, moving away from the eight trophy possession of Manchester City, their closest pursuers. It will be a repeat of the previous edition two years ago, in which the title was decided on penalty kicks, after 22 shots and a mistake by Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Sports and EFE

