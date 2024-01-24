Leo Messi was encouraged to speak English while showing off his new Inter Miami shirt

Although he spent most of his life away from his native land, Lionel Messi He refuses to speak any language other than “Spanish in Rosario's version.” As a result of this trend that characterizes the Argentine, he spread at this time by launching some words in English: He was at the ceremony to present the alternative shirt that he will use. Inter Miami In the season that is about to start.

World champion in Qatar 2022 He was on board the cruise ship “Icon of the Seas” of the famous company Royal CaribbeanWhich will be the main sponsor of the American Club this year.

There, surrounded by his transfixed teammates, the Eternal Captain was encouraged to do something he had never done before. “First of all, I would like to thank the entire Royal Caribbean group for giving me this privilege,” he began by grabbing the microphone while wearing a pink jacket from his current club. “It is a great honor for me. I know what a boat means for the city Miami And to the whole world, therefore, without further ado, I call this ship “The Icon of the Seas.” May God bless everyone who sailed on it.”

Both the football players who accompany him daily and the rest of the attendees (many of whom are businessmen) broke their hands in applause. After this confession, which is already common in the “Ten” profession, he clung to an event that Americans usually do in this type of baptism.





what did he do? We have set the official ball for Multilateral On the platform from which he was giving the speech, activating an automatic system that caused a bottle of champagne to hit the boat. It is worth noting that all employees of the institution Florida He moved to the cruise ship just hours after returning from Dallas, where he stumbled Monday in his second preseason friendly against the home team, one of the opponents he will face in Major League Soccer, which begins in mid-February.

As usual in United StateThe event was resounding and had a series of characteristics. There was a band from Scotland (Red Hue Chili Peppers), which the man from Rosario noticed as he sat comfortably from the stage. In addition, there was a carnival band and speeches by each of the participants, such as the Florida franchisee, George Maas.

Leo Messi is enjoying the event Getty Images

How is Messi's pre-season going?

In the itinerary HeronThere is still the heaviest part of the pre-season, before the start of the MLS. After colliding with FC Dallas in it Cotton Bowl StadiumNow he will fly towards The Middle East To play many games.

in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Two challenges were agreed upon: On Monday, January 29, he will face Crescent moon A few days later he collided with Victory to Cristiano RonaldoBut this institution canceled the tour due to the Portuguese's injury.

After that clash in the land of sheikhs and petrodollars, Inter Miami will continue heading east, stopping in Hong Kong, in ChinaWhere they will play against them on February 4th Hong Kong All StarsA team made up of local league stars.

In the final stage of the marathon tour, Inter Miami will arrive in Japan to confront Vissel Kobe On Wednesday, the seventh of this month in the capital, Tokyo. It won't be simple “friendly”: existence Andres Iniestaa footballer who said goodbye to this club, and who will have the opportunity to reunite with his great friends from Barcelona.

As if it were a reward for all those miles covered, the South American native would have the pleasure of bumping into it Newell's of RosarioHis great love. It will be February 15, one day after Valentine's Day is celebrated in his country of origin.

This game will be played in his new home DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, where he works as a local. That confrontation against the lepers will take place in the week before Messi's first official match, on Wednesday, February 21, against Barcelona. Royal Salt Lake.