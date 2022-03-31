March 31, 2022

Official: Brian Angulo leaves Cruz Azul after termination of his contract

Cassandra Curtis March 31, 2022 2 min read

Mexico City /

Brian’s Angle no longer a player blue cross. The Cement Corporation announced through its social networks that The Ecuadorean football player will not continue in the institutionfor this reason They thank you for your delivery during his time at the club.

However, he learned that the striker and the club He reached an agreement to terminate his contractwhich expired in three months, though Because there was no interest in him continuing on “La Noria”He was released so that he could emigrate from now on.

Likewise, it was learned that the 26-year-old striker, FicharIn the next few days with Santos from Brazilthe club he was demanding and would be able to benefit from his services as a free player.

before leaving Brian’s Angle Heavenly Club, John Renoso alone with Santiago Jimenez as the only strikerbecause it must be remembered that a few months before departure Jonathan Rodriguez.

He was a hero with The Machine

An Ecuadorean can assume that He was part of this team that won the league with the machine that Ended more than 20 years of cyclical drought in the institution.

