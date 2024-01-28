Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool fans' song against Norwich – International Football – Sports

An explosion on the football planet this Friday with the sudden announcement of a rally yourgen club At the end of the season, after more than eight years and an adventure rich in titles with the team liverpool, But this left the technician “lacking energy.”

“How can I say it… I lack energy,” said the 56-year-old, winner of six major titles since taking charge of the Reds.

His passing is difficult to comprehend

The German turned into an idol Enfield Given his fiery efforts and successes, he will try to say goodbye with one or more titles between now and May, thus expanding his legend in the popular port and city in northwest England.

“Let's make the most of this season and have another reason to smile when we look back in the future,” the German said in an interview on the club's website, where the news was announced.

Liverpool is the leader Premier League He is still alive in the League Cup (he qualified for the final on February 25 against… Chelsea), FA Cup (seeded to the fourth round) and European League (Classified to the round of 16).

The former Mainz and Borussia Dortmund coach explained: “For me, it was very important that I could help put things right” after “a very difficult season” last year.

Liverpool finished the year strongly, but it wasn't enough to earn a ticket to the Champions League, a competition the Reds have historically loved.

Klopp won the sixth title for the “Oregon” entity in June 2019 against the team Tottenham In the final, before winning the coveted English Premier League title in 2020, thirty years after the Reds’ last title in the English Premier League.

These two achievements, among others, allowed him to enter the selected Anfield Legends Club, along with the Scot. Bill Shankly (in office from 1959 to 1974), and other coaches who also made history with Mercy Club, such as Bob Paisley (1974-1983), Kenny Dalglish (1985-1991) or Gerard Houllier (1998-2004).

He admitted of his scheduled departure at the end of the season: “I can understand that it is a shock to a lot of people now when you hear that for the first time.”

“I love everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our fans, I love the team, I love the coaching staff. I love everything. But the fact that I made this decision shows you that I am convinced that this is the one I should drink to.” .

Thus, mental fatigue overcame Klopp's unconditional love for the club he arrived at in October 2015, succeeding the less fortunate. Brendan Rodgers.

the song…

Klopp went out to the field on Sunday to accompany his players in the warm-up before the match against Liverpool Norwich The country exploded.

The fans sang to him, showed their love and thanked him for everything he did for the club.

Klopp came out serious, economical and on some occasions kept his head down. He sat on the bench and looked towards the stands.

