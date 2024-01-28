sir. Alex Ferguson sent an emotional message to Chicharito

Javier Hernandez It was finally introduced in Akron Stadium In front of more than 46 thousand brothers who gathered to welcome the one who left as a promise and returned as a legend.

The Mexican who then signed before Manchester UnitedHe left for English football with the mission of contributing to United's last historic team, but it became more than that. It became historic for the club, and is still remembered today.

After his time at United, he reached… real madridone of the best in history, commanded only by names like Iker Casillas, Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric And of course, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Now, Javier has returned to Mexico, to Chivas, after his time at Los Angeles Galaxy, and he took the microphone to thank the surprise that his teammates and his people had prepared for him, after several videos where Jose Luis Real, sir. Alex Ferguson And his own Carlo Ancelotti I dedicated some words to him, in addition to figures such as Adolfo Bautista and his family.

Guero Real, Ancelotti and Ferguson dedicate a message to Chicharito

Jose Luis Real, Carlo Ancelotti and Sir. Alex Ferguson shared a message for Chicharito on his return to the team Chivas. This is what he heard from Fluke's former coach:

“For those of us who were lucky enough to be with him, and in my house to see him, the progress he's made since he was a kid, he was a good student, he was a good son, he was a good football player, a good person, he met all the conditions that you could… It takes it, first as a family, his parents, his grandparents, and then us in his environment, the coaches and the people who had the opportunity to be very close to him, to know that we had in him someone who was a role model and a role model, but who was a thinker, who questioned you, and who could suddenly have his own opinion, who didn't… Always adheres to one opinion. […] “I think this opened up a bigger picture for him, so much so that it led him to play in the biggest teams in the world.”

On the other hand, sir. Alex Ferguson told Chicharito that he had the opportunity to share the experience he had learned Europe With Chivas:

“Chicharito! This is your old boss. First, I want to congratulate you on your return to your old club, to Mexico where it all started, where I found you, signed you and became a great player for us.” You have a great career.”

Finally, Carlito shared his happiness that he directed Javier Hernandez, whom he remembers fondly after the film. Goal Which took Real Madrid to the semi-finals UEFA Champions League 2015.

“It is a pleasure to remember Chicharito's time here in Madrid. He stood out for his attitude, his seriousness, his professionalism, his motivation, a high-quality striker, who helped the team a lot. None of us forgets the goal.” “He scored in the 2015 Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid. He has returned to Chivas, the team that raised him. Obviously, we from Madrid wish him the best for his present and future.”

