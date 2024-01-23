Cuba: Ian Padron resigns as FEPCUBE spokesman: “It's not possible”

Audio-visual product Ian Padron On Monday, he announced his resignation as spokesperson and public relations officer for the Federation of Cuban Professional Baseball (FEPCUBE).

in Publishing In a Facebook post in which he said he was addressing FEPCUBE members, Padron claimed there were personal reasons for not continuing to perform his duties in the organization.

“I'm so glad that everything is going well. It's my duty to tell you so For personal reasons that everyone already knows, cooperate as a spokesperson and PR [Relaciones Públicas] “This organization is not viable.”“, wrote the director.

However, he made it clear that he would continue to support the project, but without holding any position.

“I will continue to support them, however Without any position within the organization and with inalienable personal freedom for each of us. I think I couldn't be more elegant. Thank you and I am so honored that you invited me. My respects to everyone. Thank you.

Facebook Capture/Ian Padron

Padron's resignation was met with surprise and divided opinion among his followers, and apparently also among FEPCUBE organizers.

“Ian Padron's announcement took us by surprise. Ian Padron is an extraordinary man, a baseball fan and award-winning cinematographer who is knowledgeable about his work. The broadcast of the first match was wonderful thanks to his knowledge and mastery of the image on the screen. “His absence will be felt,” Daniel de Malas, the federation's media officer, said in statements to Agence France-Presse. Cuban newspaper.

“We appreciate all the effort and time he spent. We respect his decision, which according to his words does not represent a breakup. He said he was ready to help,” he added.

Regarding the reasons that may have led to the director’s resignation from his position as official spokesman and public relations official, De Malas indicated that Ian Padron and the Federation may disagree when it comes to the concept of what a spokesperson should be.

The resignation of Ian Padron as FEPCUBE spokesperson was preceded by the resignation of Ian Padron as FEPCUBE spokesperson Getting out of Dream Team Football player Yunel Escobar for Controversy between the organization and rapper Yotuel Romero About the latter's decision to separate the phrase “homeland and life” from the project.

Despite the aforementioned events, Daniel de Malas explained to the aforementioned media that the Cuban Professional Baseball Federation is not shrinking, and that it has trained more than fifty players who will play their second match on January 29.

“On the 29th, we will play our second match, but Al-Ittihad’s plan is not limited to playing only, but is much more than that. These are plans that we will work on developing in the near future and we know that they will be good.” Received,” he concluded.

As of the closing of this note, FEPCUBE has not commented on Ian Padron's resignation on its social networks.