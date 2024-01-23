Arturo Vidal puts an end to the novel: it is confirmed in Colo-Colo

The Chilean player will remain with his new club, in principle, until December 2024.

The name Arturo Vidal continued to resonate among the scarlet fans, who dreamed for some time of seeing the Chilean wearing the América de Cali shirt, but the negotiations did not reach good terms, and finally the former Barcelona player turned to a team in his country of origin. Colo Colo is one of the teams that were in the bidding for Vidal and although there was initially talk about an alleged request by the Chilean club for Arturo to undergo more than one medical examination, everything was resolved and the Chilean club made the official recruitment through social media networks. His own.

It was recently confirmed, through photos published by journalist Daniel Arrieta, that Arturo Vidal was undergoing the routine process required by the club before signing the official contract.

Likewise, in the middle of an interview with ESPN Chile, Anibal Musa, the foundation's director, stated that Vidal had passed the medical tests satisfactorily. “I am very happy with the news about Vidal. All the exams went very well. We are very happy to have King among our ranks,” he added.

“𝐄𝐋 𝐑𝐄𝐘 𝐕𝐔𝐄𝐋𝐕𝐄 𝐀 𝐂𝐀𝐒𝐀 𝐑𝐀𝐒𝐀 👑 We welcome the winningest footballer in Chilean history, our great Arturo Erasmo Vidal Pardo! We meet again, king 🔥🤟🏼 𝐘 𝐯𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐨𝐝𝐨!”, they wrote on the club’s official networks.

Vidal's salary is estimated to be around $100,000, making him the highest-paid player in Chilean football.

“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.” See also Southgate, the villain at Euro 96 and today is looking for his first final