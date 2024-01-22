The Chicago Cubs legend sent an emotional message to fans

Ren Sandberg He was a real character chicago cubsthe franchise he defended between 1982 and 1997, and he was able to play his best matches there, as he managed to do so 10 times. all Stars, Golden gloves On nine occasions, he achieved seven Silver bat And he won the award Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the National League In 1984.

All these scrolls helped him rise to Major League Baseball (MLB) Hall of Fame. In 2005, with 76.2% of the votes, in the same year chicago cubs He has retired his symbolic No. 23 jersey, which can be seen flying Wrigley Field.





but now, Ren SandbergThe 64-year-old is facing the most difficult match of his life after he announced today, Monday, January 22, via social media, that he is fighting prostate cancer.

“for me chicago cubshe hall of famebaseball family, city chicago And my most loyal fans. I want to share some personal news. Last week, I found out I had metastatic prostate cancer. Surrounded by my beloved wife Margaret and the best medical care, I began treatment. We will continue to be positive and strong and fight to get through this. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time for me and my family.”Sandberg wrote in a statement posted on her personal Instagram account. @RyneSandberg.

Chicago Cubs backup for Ryne Sandberg

Feedback did not take long chicago cubs He also shared this message on his networks, just like Account X of hall of fameWho sent words of encouragement to the former second baseman:

“We are with you, Renault. The Hall of Fame family keeps Sandberg in their prayers and thoughts. We have no doubt that he will show the same tenacity in this fight as he did on the field.“, Put @baseballhole.

Among the supportive comments in the post are the heroes with chicago cubs In 2016, David Ross and Dexter Fowler.

Although he first appeared in Philadelphia PhilliesIn 1981, he only lasted one season there. Then he spent his entire career in chicago. In his career in MLB He recorded 2,386 hits, 282 home runs, 1,061 RBIs and a .285 batting percentage.