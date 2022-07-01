Jorge Moreno will miss the match to qualify for the final and the Olympic Games

The Huehuetenango goalkeeper will have to watch the match from the stands At the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium in San Pedro Sula, since the game against the Mexicans He was reprimanded and collected his second card, for which he was penalized for being suspended for one match.

After becoming a transcendent character in the ranking Guatemala to the World Cup Indonesia 2023, Goalkeeper Jorge Moreno will miss the Dominican Republic game on Friday, July 1st.

His place will be taken by Jose Aguirrewho has already seen action in the current World Cup and He had a distinguished performance in the victory over the Panama national team.

The goalkeeper who plays for VFB Luebeck in Germanyhas a great responsibility to give the National Gate a security guarantee against a Dominican team that has become a competition sensation.

Guatemala and the Dominican Republic will compete for a pass to the Pre-World Championship Grand Final s Paris 2024 Olympics entry ticket. If this is achieved, it will be a new achievement because football has not participated in an Olympic tournament since Seoul 1988.