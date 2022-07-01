Cuban Baseball 62 National Series start date announced – SwingCompleto

By Jose Alejandro Rodriguez Zas

After Alazanes de Granma’s historic comeback against Cocodrilos de Matanzas, to be crowned champion of the 61st National Baseball Series, For the second year in a row and after official information on the development of the Elite First League starting next October, Wednesday, June 30, appeared the tentative date for the start of the 62nd Cuban Baseball Series.

As reported on his social networks by Radio Rebelde journalist Guillermo Rodriguez, the main Cuban sports event, in its 62nd edition, will start in September 2023, as confirmed to the aforementioned media, Juan Reinaldo Perez, President of the Cuban Baseball and National Federation. Discipline Commissioner.

In addition, Rodriguez mentioned that The recently concluded baseball season party will take place on July 25 at the Plaza de la Patria in Bayamo, the land of champions..

As it turns out, it will be more than a full year without playing the National Series and there will be no second edition of the Elite Championship in sight in 2023, based on the announced date.

“The series started in January the whole time we were without baseball due to the pandemic. For me, starting in September is the perfect date, because our main event won’t be affected much by players being off contracts. It will also be a year packed with international events, including the Caribbean Series, Classic Games, Central American Games, and Pan American Games.” The journalist himself commented in his post.

“The elite chain is here to stay, what happens is you have to organize the calendar. This event shouldn’t be in 2023, because the first release ends in January and we shouldn’t have another Elite Series in March without a National Series in between »he added.

Once again, the Cuban sports calendar, especially the national series, will undergo changes and changes. Let us hope, despite the wait, that this is final, and, moreover, that the elite competition is not a failure like the Super Leagues, which left neither sorrow nor glory.